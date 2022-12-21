Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
Tim Banks calls South Carolina game ‘anomaly’ for Tennessee’s ‘really good defense’
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Even more than a month later, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks is still getting questions about *that* game. Such is life when what happened to the Vols happened in their stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina in the penultimate game of the regular season on November 19, a defeat that eliminated one-loss Tennessee from College Football Playoff contention. The topic came up again for Banks on Tuesday morning, three days before the Vols face Clemson in the Orange Bowl in Miami, and he tried to offer an explanation for why his defense allowed 606 yards and the most points Tennessee had allowed in a game since 1995 to what had been a nonexistent offense, calling it an “anomaly” for what was a solid defense most of the season.
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Defensive lineman in transfer portal gets offer from Tennessee
Tennessee has joined the race for a defensive lineman who added his name to the NCAA transfer portal more than a week ago. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears posted Monday on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols. "Blessed to receive an offer from...
WATCH: Vols Tuesday practice highlights
MIAMI SHORES, Florida — The Tennessee football team continued preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl with a late Tuesday morning practice at Barry University, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. GoVols247's Patrick Brown caught some of the action on video. Josh Heupel and...
Ole Miss hoops looking for answers with No. 7 Vols coming to town
Despite getting a small break for the holidays, there's little doubt that the alarming North Alabama loss has weighed on the minds of those on the Ole Miss men's basketball team. On December 20, the Lions got their first ever Power Five win against the Rebels. The only thing Ole Miss can do is move forward, because it's going to get much, much tougher the rest of the way, particularly over the next 10 days starting with a top-10 opponent.
Rick Barnes updates status of Josiah-Jordan James entering SEC play
Rick Barnes didn't seem too hopeful that Tennessee basketball senior guard Josiah-Jordan James would be available on Wednesday afternoon when the Vols travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in the conference opener. “No change (in his status)," Barnes told the media on Tuesday morning. "He’s doing a little...
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik details D.J. Uiagalelei lessons, conversation before Orange Bowl start vs. Tennessee
The inevitable changing of the guard at Clemson is finally here. Five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik's time is now. Klubnik will start for Clemson in Friday's Orange Bowl clash against Tennessee. Former Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Oregon State after Klubnik stepped in for the Tigers and shined in the 39-10 romp over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Klubnik completed 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He added 30 rushing yards and another score.
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols show no signs of break
The Lady Vols didn't play like a team with a week-long break and started the game with a 22-0 run before Wofford got on the scoreboard en route to a 92-53 win on Tuesday. Rickea Jackson led Tennnessee, 8-6, with 16 points, while Jordan Horston notched 13 points, and Tess Darby added 11. The Lady Vols had 22 assists with Karoline Striplin tallying six.
Practice observations: Vols continue Orange Bowl prep in Miami
Notes and observations from Tennessee's second Orange Bowl practice in Miami from Tuesday morning at Barry University.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
WBIR
Report reveals details from Gatlinburg fire
The Gatlinburg fire investigation is complete. A Gatlinburg Police report said authorities believe the victim, Joe Martin Bates, started the fire accidentally.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0