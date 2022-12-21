ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCW2f_0jq0w9zf00

A health care workers union is asking local government officials to intervene in Ascension St. Francis Hospital's plan to close its labor and delivery unit, ending birth services on Milwaukee's South Side. (Photo | Getty Images Creative)

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth.

With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services on the South Side of Milwaukee by any entity,” said Jamie Lucas, executive director of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. The union represents about 500 employees at the hospital, including nurses, technicians, medical assistants, and housekeepers.

The union organized a rally at Milwaukee’s City Hall Tuesday evening to appeal to city officials to intervene in the hospital’s decision, although it’s not clear what direct avenues they or other government officials might take.

St. Francis is part of Ascension, a Catholic-affiliated, nonprofit nationwide chain based in St. Louis. The corporate parent issued a statement Monday confirming plans to close the St. Francis labor and delivery services, moving them to two affiliated hospitals: Columbia-St. Mary’s on Milwaukee’s East Side and St. Joseph on the city’s North Side.

“This consolidation ensures access to the most comprehensive labor, delivery and postpartum services to all Ascension Wisconsin moms and babies,” the statement declared, including specialty care for newborns and a neonatal intensive care unit, among other services.

The statement was distributed to the media with the instruction to attribute it to an “Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson.” Ascension did not respond to follow-up inquiries.

In an interview, Lucas, the union executive director, said the loss of St. Francis’ labor and delivery unit would worsen health equity in the city, which already has “one of the worst maternal death rates in the country.”

It’s part of a broader wave throughout the health care system that has focused on reducing staff size and cutting labor costs at the expense of patient care, he added.

“The entire health care system is on fire because of decisions like Ascension has made to disinvest,” Lucas said. “We don’t have labor and delivery deserts in affluent suburbs.”

In response to questions that union members posed to hospital managers about the greater distance that South Side residents will have to travel to either of the other hospitals, “they said, ‘it’s not that much further away,’” Lucas said. “It is that much further away when you have two jobs and you don’t have a car.”

He called the hospital management out of touch with the community in which St. Francis is located.

“The people who make these decisions, they live a fundamentally different life than the people who are affected by these decisions,” Lucas said. “This is going to harm people’s ability to access this care.”

Lucas said the loss of jobs by 20 union members and “a handful of others” not in the union would also contribute to the strain already being felt in other areas of the hospital, as well burdening low-income residents in the hospital’s urban community.

According to Lucas, it wasn’t clear to employees or union members how long the hospital’s decision was in the works. When union members raised the prospect of the unit closing at a labor-management meeting in November, managers denied any such plans, he said. The union received official word of the decision on Friday, Dec. 16.

The union has been reaching out to elected officials including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson as well as members of the Milwaukee city council, county board and in the state Legislature in hopes that they could bring some pressure on the hospital to reverse its decision.

Late Tuesday afternoon, four Milwaukee alders issued a joint statement about the planned closing.

“We are concerned about access to healthcare for our constituents and families, including our burgeoning Latino/x and immigrant communities,” said the statement from Alds. Scott Spiker, JoCasta Zamarripa, Marina Dimitrijevic and José Perez, the Milwaukee Common Council president. “This decision means that expecting families have to travel further for the care they may need, and could also have a negative economic impact on our districts.”

Earlier Tuesday, State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) decried the hospital’s decision, attributing it to a broader pattern of disinvestment from facilities where workers have unions and favoring non-union operations.

“We don’t have a healthcare system so much as a profit machine that punishes the sick and rewards the greedy,” Larson said in a written statement.

Unlike the alders’ statement, Larson directly criticized the hospital’s owner, Ascension, which operates 139 hospitals in 19 states as well as more than 2,000 other clinics and specialty health care centers. In Wisconsin it has hospitals or other facilities in Milwaukee and its suburbs Brookfield and Wauwatosa, as well as in Racine and Appleton.

Larson’s statement included a link to a Dec. 15 New York Times article that spotlighted Ascension in a series investigating the nation’s nonprofit hospital corporations. Ascension “spent years reducing its staffing levels in an effort to improve profitability, even though the chain is a nonprofit organization with nearly $18 billion in cash reserves,” according to the Times.

The article states that the hospital system’s strategy to reduce its labor force “left Ascension flat-footed for Covid.”

After the article’s publication, Ascension circulated a statement to its employees that said accounts the story included “are not an accurate representation of the extraordinary care we provide to patients, their families and our communities each and every day.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy