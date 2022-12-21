ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Russia’s defense minister says its military must expand from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel amid fighting in Ukraine

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says its military must expand from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel amid fighting in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

3 die in new drone attack on Russian strategic bomber base

Three servicemen were killed during a Ukrainian drone attack at a military air base in southern Russia that hosts strategic bombers, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Monday. The military personnel died from falling wreckage when Russian air defenses shot down the drone, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing the ministry. No aircraft were damaged, it said. It’s the second time the Engels base in the Saratov region has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China...
Leader Telegram

Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A court in Minsk convicted the two on charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia, a...
Leader Telegram

China aims to rebuild US ties in diplomatic push for 2023

China said it will strive to “recalibrate” its relationship with the U.S. and increase communication with Europe as the country outlines its major diplomatic tasks for next year. “We will follow through on the common understandings reached between the Chinese and U.S. presidents” and work to bring bilateral relations back on the right course, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a speech at a symposium about foreign relations on Sunday. ...
Leader Telegram

China stages military drill around Taiwan, cites US ‘provocations’

China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations” from Taiwan and the U.S., after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island. The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command. The military will take “all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said. China’s defense ministry has blasted the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes up to $10 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, for playing up the China threat and interfering in its internal affairs. Chinese military officials urged the U.S. to abandon a zero-sum mindset and respect China’s core interests and major concerns. ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Leader Telegram

South Korea deploys jets after North Korea sends drones across border

South Korea suspended some commercial flights and scrambled military assets to shoot at drones from North Korea that crossed their heavily armed border Monday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military detected multiple “unidentified objects” in the country’s airspace presumed to be unmanned aerial vehicles crossing the border from 10:25 a.m. in Gyeonggi province, which encircles Seoul. It dispatched fighter jets and military helicopters that fired warning shots...
Leader Telegram

The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator, around the time of the anniversary of Russia's war. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. last week, and he revealed that the U.S. government has made a special plan...
Leader Telegram

China holds biggest military drill near Taiwan since Pelosi trip

China sent 71 warplanes near Taiwan as a part of its biggest display of military might since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically run island, with Taipei accusing Beijing of “military intimidation.” The Ministry of Defense in Taipei said the flights included 47 Chinese military aircraft that crossed either the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest air-defense identification zone in a 24-hour period to 6 a.m. Monday. China also sent seven naval vessels near the island, it said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who had his own passport briefly confiscated after returning to the country earlier this year, said his wife and daughter departed from the capital, Tehran, legally before the flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian...
Leader Telegram

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy