Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $118.10, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Heading into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust...
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.33, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate...
Zacks.com
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
APD - Free Report) closed at $312.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
Zacks.com
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AAP - Free Report) closed at $145.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
MRC Global (MRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MRC Global (. MRC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.74, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Prior to today's...
Zacks.com
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PBF - Free Report) closed at $41.54, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 4.02% in...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know
BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $283.44, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Zacks.com
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NKE - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +9.7%,...
Zacks.com
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (. AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.69, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into...
Zacks.com
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
BAC - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned -11.9% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Here is What You Need to Know
LUMN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -10.3%,...
Zacks.com
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TNK - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned -2% over the past...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Oracle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
HEES - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. H&E Equipment is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy EZCORP (EZPW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Worth Betting on Now?
PANW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned -18.2% over the past month...
Comments / 0