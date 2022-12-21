ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville

By Brittney Baird, Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.4 at approximately 6:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCEN6_0jq0vAkw00
(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The Clarksville Police Department reported the deadly crash involved three vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.

What to include in a winter weather survival kit for your car

According to the THP, which has taken over the investigation, a 2017 Alfa Romero Giuliua and a 2018 Mazda3 merged onto the interstate from the Exit 8 on-ramp.

The Alfa Romero reportedly ran off the roadway to the left, went into the median, lost control, hit the Mazda at an angle, crossed the interstate, and struck the guard rail off the right shoulder on the driver’s side.

After that, the Alfa Romero went down an embankment and came to an “uncontrolled final rest facing east,” THP said. The driver of the Alfa Romero — identified as 27-year-old Ronald J. Taylor — was wearing a seatbelt, but died after the crash.

TDOT, NDOT pretreating roads ahead of winter weather

Meanwhile, the driver’s side of the Mazda3 hit the guard rail on the left shoulder before coming to a “controlled final rest” facing east on the left shoulder, according to officials. However, the driver was not injured.

As for the third vehicle — described by authorities as a 2017 Acura TLX — it was hit by debris from the Alfa Romero striking the guard rail. There is no word whether the driver of the Acura was injured.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight. According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in Cross...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
fox5ny.com

Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield

A 24-year-old woman from is accused of carjacking multiple people, including one incident in which she shot a victim and used her child as a shield, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Over the course of a few hours Thursday, police say Bethany Wilson, of Goodlettsville, committed three armed carjackings...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman charged with second-degree criminal abuse

A Hopkinsville woman is facing charges of criminal abuse following a welfare check on Woodmont Drive Monday evening. According to the Hopkinsville police report, 32-year-old Tamesha Harris of Hopkinsville had argued with her son over a phone and is alleged to have intentionally locked him out of the house in a garage. He was reportedly wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts and shoes with no socks on.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy