1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.4 at approximately 6:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The Clarksville Police Department reported the deadly crash involved three vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.

According to the THP, which has taken over the investigation, a 2017 Alfa Romero Giuliua and a 2018 Mazda3 merged onto the interstate from the Exit 8 on-ramp.

The Alfa Romero reportedly ran off the roadway to the left, went into the median, lost control, hit the Mazda at an angle, crossed the interstate, and struck the guard rail off the right shoulder on the driver’s side.

After that, the Alfa Romero went down an embankment and came to an “uncontrolled final rest facing east,” THP said. The driver of the Alfa Romero — identified as 27-year-old Ronald J. Taylor — was wearing a seatbelt, but died after the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver’s side of the Mazda3 hit the guard rail on the left shoulder before coming to a “controlled final rest” facing east on the left shoulder, according to officials. However, the driver was not injured.

As for the third vehicle — described by authorities as a 2017 Acura TLX — it was hit by debris from the Alfa Romero striking the guard rail. There is no word whether the driver of the Acura was injured.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

