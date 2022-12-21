Read full article on original website
South Central and CHBC Boys Start Play in Dieterich Holiday Tournament Today
South Central and CHBC boys basketball will each begin pool play on Monday in the Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament. South Central will lead Pool B as the tournament’s #2 seed and will take on #7 seed Red Hill at 4:00pm on Monday. South Central heads into the tournament at 7-4 and having won four in a row. Red Hill will be starting the tournament 0-11 and still looking for their first win of the season. And we will have the broadcast of the Cougars game on 107.1 FM WKRV and streaming at www.vandaliaradio.com and on the VandaliaRadio app.
BSE and South Central Girls Kick Off Dieterich Holiday Tournament Play This Afternoon
Brownstown-St. Elmo and South Central girls begin play in the Dieterich Girls Holiday Tournament on Monday. BSE is the #2 seed heading up Pool B and begins tournament pay at 10-3 on the season after having their last two on a row. The Bombers will take on Casey-Westfield at 2:30pm on Monday in their second meeting of the season. BSE just picked up a win over the Warriors back on December 13, 49-31. South Central is also in Pool B for the tournament, serving as the #6 seed at 5-6 on the season having traded wins and losses back and forth through their first 11 games, the most recent being a non-conference loss at Greenville. South Central begins tournament play at 4:00pm against Newton. The two teams will have their double day on Tuesday which includes BSE and South Central facing each other at 1:00pm in their second meeting of the season after the Bombers beat the Cougars 46-31 on November 28.
Altamont Boys Set to Compete in Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
The Altamont Indians begin competition in the Sesser-Valier Boys Holiday Tournament today as the #2 seed. Altamont will be in action in the tournament’s first round taking on Ullin Century at 3:30pm. Altamont is 6-3 on the season and coming off of a non-conference win against Casey-Westfield on December 20. A win over Century would advance Altamont to the championship quarterfinals where they would face the winner of Johnston City-Waltonville on Tuesday at 5:00pm. A loss to Century would put them in the consolation side of the bracket against the loser of the same game on Tuesday at 3:30pm.
Vandals Begin VHT Play Against Top Seed Christ Our Rock Tonight
The 50th Annual Vandalia Holiday Tournament kicks off today and the Vandals will play just one game Monday, competing in the final game of Day One and taking on top-seeded Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 8:00pm. The Vandals are the #5 seed in the tournament and started the season off by losing three of their first four games but bounced back to win three of their last four games and even up their record at 4-4 on the season heading into tournament play. Their first opponent, Christ Our Rock, comes into the tournament at 7-0 on the season and will play their double day on Monday, facing #10 seed Macon Meridian at 12:20pm before taking on the Vandals.
CHBC Grad, Former Two-Time State Champion Announces Transfer to Illinois
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City graduate and two-time 1A State Shot Put Champion Daniel Lucas will be making a major move in his collegiate athletic and academic career as he announced this week. Lucas who signed with the University of Iowa earlier this year, announced Thursday via social media that “After a hard decision, I have decided to transfer from Iowa and continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Illinois.” The opportunity to throw for the Fighting Illini will bring Lucas closer to home and to facilities he is very familiar with through previous competition. In Lucas, the Fighting Illini will be getting a two-time state shot put champion and two-time top 20 state finisher in the Discus. While at CHBC, Lucas and teammate Jadon Robertson were able to secure the Class 1A team third place trophy in 2021 and then this past May, tied for first place in the team standings with Salt Fork.
