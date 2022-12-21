Brownstown-St. Elmo and South Central girls begin play in the Dieterich Girls Holiday Tournament on Monday. BSE is the #2 seed heading up Pool B and begins tournament pay at 10-3 on the season after having their last two on a row. The Bombers will take on Casey-Westfield at 2:30pm on Monday in their second meeting of the season. BSE just picked up a win over the Warriors back on December 13, 49-31. South Central is also in Pool B for the tournament, serving as the #6 seed at 5-6 on the season having traded wins and losses back and forth through their first 11 games, the most recent being a non-conference loss at Greenville. South Central begins tournament play at 4:00pm against Newton. The two teams will have their double day on Tuesday which includes BSE and South Central facing each other at 1:00pm in their second meeting of the season after the Bombers beat the Cougars 46-31 on November 28.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO