Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
torquenews.com
Ford Gives Mustang Owners Best Christmas Gift Ever – More Horsepower
In what you might consider an early Christmas gift, Ford is giving Mustang customers more horsepower with upgrades to its 5.0-liter V-8, among other engines. It's is quite a treat. Ford is spreading lots of holiday cheer this season by giving Mustang fans precisely what they had on their wish...
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Top Speed
The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster
AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Top Speed
10 Ways The R36 Nissan GT-R EV Will Shake-up The Electric Sports Car Segment
For as long as we can remember, the GT-R nameplate has been that of a homologation-special monster, powered by a potent, inline-six engine. We know that the upcoming, seventh-generation Nissan GT-R is going to be a hybrid, and there are already talks about a fully-electric model. While it is not expected to arrive before 2026, the prospect of that got us thinking about what it would look like and be like, and here are 10 ways an all-electric R36 Nissan GT-R could be a game-changer in the sports car segment.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
Top Speed
Ford's V-8 Engine Lineup Gets A New Member - The Megazilla!
With the global push for electrification and smaller displacements, are the V-8 engine’s days numbered? Possibly, but not just yet. Ford is currently one of the major advocates of the V-8 engine, with models such as the Mustang GT, F-150 pickup, and Super Duty still carrying around eight cylinders spread across two cylinder banks, arranged in the shape of a “vee”. And its line-up is only growing stronger, with the “Megazilla” crate engine the latest addition to an already impressive portfolio, with even more variations slated to come out in the near future. As we explore these newcomers, let’s take a tour through the Blue Oval’s offerings and realize that the V-8 does indeed live on, at least for a little while longer.
