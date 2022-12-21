The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO