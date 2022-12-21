ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

New Retirement Account Rules Make It Easier to Tap Savings Early for Emergencies

Retirement reforms contained in a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill would tweak rules related to emergency expenses. The "Secure 2.0" rules would waive a 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty for savers who pull up to $1,000 from a 401(k) or individual retirement account for a financial hardship. They would also let savers self-certify they need the funds.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place

The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Fears of extremist campaign after attack on US power substations

Vandalism at four power substations in the western US state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. The Washington Post said after the Moore County incident that law enforcement was investigating eight incidents in four states.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy