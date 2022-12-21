Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Although medics were at the scene, no injuries were reported, dispatch confirmed.

The driver “simply lost control,” which caused the crash, crews at the scene said.

