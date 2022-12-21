Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Bitget Launches MegSwap, Connects DeFi Experience with CeFi
Bitget, a major cryptocurrency exchange , has presented a new DeFi feature called MegaSwap, allowing investors to swap or trade digital assets for more than 10,000 crypto assets in the decentralized finance space. According to the press release published on Monday, the new tool aims to connect the functionalities of...
financemagnates.com
OKX Broadens DApps Offering, Partners with DappRadar
OKX, the leading crypto exchange in terms of volumes, has announced a new partnership with DappRadar, an app store for DApps, allowing its users to use a broader base of DeFi and GameFi applications. OKX Makes Dapps Easily Accessible. The Seychelles-based cryptocurrency service provider has connected its platform with DappRadar's...
financemagnates.com
Top Web3 Projects to Watch in 2023
Decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain can draw an audience of users looking for transparency and self-ownership. Moreover, as the number of applications and blockchains to support them grows, more options become available to solve real-world problems and enhance the growing Web3 space. While headlines focus on declining token prices,...
financemagnates.com
MUFG Invests $200M in Indonesian Digital Banker Akulaku
Mitsubish UFJ Finanicial Group (MUFG), a Japanese bank holding and financial services company, has invested $200 million in Akulaku, an Indonesia-based banking and digital finance platform. Akulaku is the business name of Silvrr Technology Co Limited. MUFG Aiming to Boost Customer Base in Southeast Asia. MUFG said the goal of...
Comments / 0