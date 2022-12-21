ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

3 charged after woman’s car stolen from apartment complex, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1GU2_0jq0suoN00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after a woman’s car was stolen from her apartment complex in Bartlett.

On Dec. 19, police responded to an auto theft call in the 2100 block of Westchester Drive, according to an affidavit.

A woman said she left her 2013 Infiniti G37 parked in the apartment complex parking lot two days prior.

When she left her apartment on Dec. 19, the vehicle was gone, police said.

The woman said she did not give anyone permission to drive her car.

The Infiniti is valued at $10,975, records show.

The next day, police found the stolen vehicle parked outside Dillard’s outside Wolfchase Galleria.

Three men approached and got inside, records show.

When officers initiated a take-down, all three suspects ran away.

They were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

They were identified as Hayden Bowland, Kendall Evans and Tyree Grandtham.

Bowland, a passenger, is charged with theft of property and evading arrest, according to the affidavit.

Evans is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property and evading arrest.

Police said he threw a Glock handgun on the ground during the chase.

Grantham is charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

He was identified as the driver, police said.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man shot in North Memphis car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car. Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects fled in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man killed in one-vehicle crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane. Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill Monday night. Officers responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Road. Police say a male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries. Two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Garbage truck catches fire at Midtown intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck hauling a trash dumpster caught fire in Midtown early Tuesday. The fire was put out, but the charred chassis remained at the corner of Union Avenue and South Barksdale. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what sparked the blaze.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police in Hernando report missing man now found

UPDATE: Police late Monday morning reported that Daniels has been found. This individual has been located and arrangements are being made to reunite with family. ORIGINAL REPORT: The Hernando Police Department Monday reported that it was working on an active Missing Persons report for an elderly man missing since Christmas Day.
HERNANDO, MS
KWTX

Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
125K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy