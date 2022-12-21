ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

1440 WROK

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
CHICAGO, IL
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WAND TV

New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
regionnewssource.org

“Rambo” Arrested After Crashing and Blowing A .27 BAC

Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 AM, Indiana State Trooper Brian Runyon responded to a vehicle that crashed into trees on I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. While speaking to the driver, Trp. Runyon developed probable cause to initiate an O.W.I. investigation. Trp. Runyon subsequently transported...
HAMMOND, IN
luxury-houses.net

Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M

The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
DES PLAINES, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand

Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.
DES PLAINES, IL
