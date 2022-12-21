Your tree is trimmed, the champagne is chilled, and your calendar is getting ready for a trip to the trash can: 2022 is drawing to a close. While that’s an opportunity to think about the year ahead, it’s bad news for a few cars that are wrapping up at the end of this year, or scheduled to head to your uncle’s farm upstate sometime next year. Without further ado, let’s see what cars are heading for the chopping block.

1 DAY AGO