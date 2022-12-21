Read full article on original website
Kia Stinger Being Killed, but Tribute Edition Is a Fitting Sendoff
Kia will end production of the Stinger four-door hatchback following the 2023 model year, releasing a Tribute Edition to celebrate the Stinger’s six-year run. A unique Moonscape matte gray paint hue is available, and the interior is fitted with a Terracotta brown leather. Only 1000 Stinger Tribute Editions will...
A Ferrari 250 SWB Look in a Modern Package
The RML Short Wheelbase resembles a Ferrari 250 SWB, but it’s a 550 Maranello underneath. RML, which produces the replica, is a well-known motorsport engineering specialist in the UK. Production is limited to a run of 30 cars, each priced for an equivalent of $1.6 million.
5 Cars Discontinued in 2022
Your tree is trimmed, the champagne is chilled, and your calendar is getting ready for a trip to the trash can: 2022 is drawing to a close. While that’s an opportunity to think about the year ahead, it’s bad news for a few cars that are wrapping up at the end of this year, or scheduled to head to your uncle’s farm upstate sometime next year. Without further ado, let’s see what cars are heading for the chopping block.
400 Miles in a 40th Anniversary Toyota 4Runner
Toyota's ancient 4Runner has been on the market for 40 years. The fifth-gen model you see here has been around since 2009. Toyota is celebrating the anniversary with a trim package added to the SR5 Premium model called the 40th Anniversary Edition. We took it on a 1000-or-so-mile trip that...
Cruise Robotaxis Roll Out in Tesla’s Home Town
GM's Cruise launches robotaxi service in Austin and Phoenix before the end of 2022, adding to operations in San Francisco. The Level 4 robotaxis are based on the battery-electric Chevrolet Bolt equipped with various sensor types. Cruise is one of a handful of companies that has advanced to operating robotaxis...
When 9C1 Chevy Caprices Rescued Crashed VW Jettas
From the middle 1980s and through the 1990s, I shot hundreds of rolls of bulk-loaded Kodak Tri-X 35mm film on a Canon AE-1 camera. I didn't set out to document the automotive world per se, but cars were important to me and so plenty of the junkyards, highways, city streets, and parking lots around me ended up being captured by my Canon.
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
