Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal with Notre Dame the expected landing spot, according to a report Tuesday morning by Pete Thamel. Hartman spent the past five seasons with the Demon Deacons and was the primary starter in four of those. Hartman passed for more than 4,000 yards during the 2021 campaign as Wake Forest won the ACC Atlantic Division before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference title game. He finished the 2022 season passing for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
After entering the portal on Dec. 2, defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland quickly picked up 10 transfer options. All of those offers where from colleges located outside the state of Michigan, where he was born and raised, and also spent the first four years of his college career at. "I have...
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Marcus Hammond scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin added 12 points and Notre Dame beat Jacksonville 59-43 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Notre Dame won a game with less than 60 points scored for the first time since Jan. 3, 2018. The Irish only had 21 points in the first half but scored 22 in the opening 10 minutes of the second. Notre Dame went ahead by double digits for the first time with 6:11 left in the second half.
