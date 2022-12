Florida State received a commitment from Western Michigan defensive line transfer Braden Fiske on Monday. Fiske had a longer list of schools hoping he would be on their roster come next fall, but he was down to Notre Dame, USC and the Seminoles towards the end of the process. He took an official visit to Tallahassee the weekend of December 16th and the strength of that visit led to this commitment.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO