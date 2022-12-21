Traditions Bank to open in Lancaster County

York-based Traditions Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Traditions Bancorp, recently announced it plans to open its second full-service branch in Lancaster County.

The branch will be located in a 2,625-square-foot office in East Hempfield Township, approximately five miles from the Traditions Bank branch that opened in April 2021.

Retail bankers, commercial bankers, and residential mortgage lenders will work at the branch.

Construction is expected to take approximately six months, with another six months to complete the build-out of the branch.

The branch’s location is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to begin serving customers in a year.

“Twenty months after opening our first Lancaster location, we are delighted that our customized financial solutions and culture of service have been welcomed and embraced,” Traditions Bank CEO Eugene Draganosky said. “We look forward to further expanding our presence in this compelling market.”

Traditions Bank named Thomas J. Sposito II as president in September. He joined the company in 2020 to lead its expansion efforts into the Lancaster marketplace.

The bank appointed Michael Frey as Lancaster Region president in November. He opened the first Lancaster branch.

Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in Lancaster, York, and Hanover and a loan production office in Cumberland County.

