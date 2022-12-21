ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil’ Duval Shares Distasteful Clip That Makes Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

By Tanay Hudson
 6 days ago

Lil’ Duval.                                     Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil’ Duval decided to make a distasteful video around the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion shot in the foot. The clip was released as the Houston rapper faces the accused perpetrator, Tory Lanez, in a Los Angeles courtroom during his ongoing trial.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared the infamous clip from Harlem Nights where Quick (Eddie Murphy) shot Vera (Della Reese) in her pinky toe. When Lil’ Duval shared the clip, he covered Reese’s face with Megan Thee Stallion’s face and Murphy’s face with Tory Lanez’s.

“Heard they used this as evidence in the Tory Meg case yesterday,” he joked in the caption.

Take a look below:

Megan Thee Stallion touched on this type of disrespect that Black women get in an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times . She shared that she already knew that people would not believe her and blame her for a crime that happened against her. It’s a rebuttal Black women are far too familiar with.

Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.

I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.

My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.

Megan Thee Stallion contines to be relentlessly tormented since accusing Lanez of shooting her. From 50 Cent to Drake to Joe Budden to DJ Akademiks, many Black men have ridiculed the 27-year-old rapper to no end. Lil’ Duval is not the comedian he thinks he is.

This situation is no laughing matter.

