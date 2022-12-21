Read full article on original website
"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022
In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022. The report, released earlier this month, highlights trending topics across a number of key categories, including news, celebrities, movies, scenic destination spots and more, and provides ranked lists of popular search terms for each one. In descending chronological order, the top five leading...
TravelPulse
Average Price of Gasoline Drops Again Ahead of Winter Holidays
As Americans prepare for the winter holiday travel period, data shows the average price of gasoline has continued to decline. According to AAA Travel, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents since last week to $3.14, with around 20 states boasting averages below $3 per gallon. The current average is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than last year.
rigzone.com
Tamboran Hits Gas At Amungee 2H Well
Tamboran Resources has hit significant gas at the Amungee 2H well that hit a total depth of 12,739 feet. — Tamboran Resources has drilled the Amungee 2H well in EP98 in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia, to a total depth of 12,739 feet encountering significant gas shows. The well included a 4,183-foot horizontal section, placed in the most prospective zone within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" formation.
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects
Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.
denver7.com
Gas could hit $4 per gallon again by May as US changes blends
Tightening oil supplies and a different gas blend could cause gas prices to increase again to $4 a gallon in 2023, a prominent gas analyst told CNN. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN that GasBuddy’s data indicates the average price of a gallon of gas could reach $4 by May. One part of the equation is the U.S. uses a more expensive blend of gas during hotter months.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
rigzone.com
Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. The famous line from ex-boxer Mike Tyson has never been more applicable than in the energy industry in 2022, according to a new market note from Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad. “The sector has bounced from one significant, unexpected...
rigzone.com
Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited are celebrating new gas finds. — Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) are celebrating new gas finds as the year draws to a close. On December 23, Var Energi confirmed the discovery...
rigzone.com
Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
Robots will be the oil and gas industry’s growth engine, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. “The volume of robotics use cases in the oil and gas industry is expected to grow rapidly, in tow with digitalization,” Anson Fernandes, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project
Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC has started operations from the Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project on December 26. Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project is located in Bohai Bay. The main facilities of the project include four offshore electric power platforms and one onshore high-voltage substation. The designed power transmission...
rigzone.com
Lime Petroleum Completes Yme Field Stake Buy
Rex International's Norwegian subsidiary Lime Petroleum has completed the acquisition of a stake in Repsol's Yme field offshore Norway. — Rex International’s Norwegian subsidiary Lime Petroleum has completed the acquisition of a stake in Repsol’s Yme field offshore Norway. Lime Petroleum entered into a sale and purchase...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world's biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut GHG emissions. — Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world’s biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions. This year has seen...
rigzone.com
World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract. — The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
