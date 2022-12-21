Read full article on original website
CPS Energy to halt disconnections for cold snap, holidays despite financial concerns
With the winter’s first major cold snap expected to move into San Antonio early this weekend, CPS Energy is assuring residents behind on payments they will not be disconnected during any bouts of extreme winter weather — despite the utility’s growing financial concerns. As of the end...
Indoor vertical farming operation set to put down roots at Brooks in 2023
Fields of a futuristic kind are coming to the former Brooks Field, now known just as Brooks, a thriving mixed-use community on the South Side. The Virginia-based grower and marketer of fresh produce, Soli Organic, broke ground in November on an indoor farming facility at Brooks that will annually produce up to 5 million pounds of organic herbs and leafy greens starting in 2024.
What the midterms tell us about the 2023 City Council battlegrounds to watch
Under the city’s newly drawn maps, all but one of San Antonio’s City Council districts favored Democrat Beto O’Rourke for governor this year by wide margins, according to data provided by the progressive political firm Flagship Campaigns. Council District 9, currently represented by John Courage, is the...
The time is right for CPS to ditch fossil fuels once and for all
San Antonio community members have been calling on CPS Energy to shut down its last coal plant, J.K. Spruce, for years. As early as January, decision-makers will determine the future of Spruce and the rest of our power supply as part of selecting a new generation portfolio that guides how we get our electricity.
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High...
Texas voters think state leaders ignore most important issues, poll finds
With less than a month until the next legislative session, Texas voters are skeptical that the state government will address their needs, according to a new poll. The survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 46% said the state government “mostly ignores” residents’ needs, while 37% said the state government “mostly addresses the needs of Texas.” The last time the pollsters asked that question — in October 2017 — the trend was reversed, with a plurality expressing satisfaction with the state government’s attentiveness to their needs.
San Antonio gears up to play defense in 88th Legislative Session
Leaders from the City of San Antonio are eyeing a handful of local control issues they’re concerned about in the state’s upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. Members of the city’s government affairs team told a City Council committee Wednesday that a proposal seeking to limit local...
New BiblioTech library opens as Bexar County continues bid to provide internet access to all
Bexar County and the San Antonio Independent School District celebrated the opening of the fourth BiblioTech library Tuesday, this one at downtown’s Fox Tech campus, saying its primary goal is to give students access to the internet and opportunities they might not have otherwise. The Nelson and Tracy Wolff...
Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot
Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Where I Live: St. Paul Square
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Despite struggles, locals hold on to hope for downtown Laredo revival
This is the seventh in an occasional series exploring Texas locales near and far that offer uncommon sights and experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on cities. Laredo was hit harder than most, with a nascent reawakening of its ailing downtown sector coming almost to a full stop. But...
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
Trailblazing Con Safo artist José Esquivel has died at age 87
In February 2020 at Centro de Artes, San Antonio artist José Esquivel stood quietly among 50 of his paintings and drawings in the exhibition Los Maestros: Early Explorers of Chicano Identity, holding a binder labeled “Pintores 1968.”. When asked, he politely paged through its sleeves containing original drawings,...
160 people died in San Antonio while unhoused in 2022 — more than double last year
On Wednesday, the Homeless Persons’ Memorial will pay tribute to the lives of 160 people who died while homeless in San Antonio this year. Representatives from SAMMinistries will read each name, ring a bell and light a candle in each person’s honor. The homeless prevention nonprofit, which organizes...
Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law
A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
San Antonio has no plans to declare disaster to help with expected migrant surge
San Antonio’s migrant resource center served more than 20,000 asylum seekers in November, a record high. As the end of a pandemic-era rule that stopped many migrants from entering the country looms, those numbers will almost certainly rise. But unlike at least one border city in Texas, which declared...
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
North Texas conservative group sets up shop in Bexar County
A conservative group that started in Fort Worth is starting a chapter in Bexar County, seeking to recruit and train activists to lobby politicians from Congress down to local school boards. The True Texas Project began as a tea party group in Tarrant County back in 2009, organizing conservatives in...
San Antonio for-profit college abruptly closes, displacing students, staff
This article has been updated. Quest College, a for-profit trade school in San Antonio, abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 6, laying off 50 employees and sending hundreds of students into a tailspin. “[Dec. 15] was supposed to be when we graduate,” said Gabriella Espinoza, who had been pursuing a...
