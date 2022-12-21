ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Indoor vertical farming operation set to put down roots at Brooks in 2023

Fields of a futuristic kind are coming to the former Brooks Field, now known just as Brooks, a thriving mixed-use community on the South Side. The Virginia-based grower and marketer of fresh produce, Soli Organic, broke ground in November on an indoor farming facility at Brooks that will annually produce up to 5 million pounds of organic herbs and leafy greens starting in 2024.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
San Antonio Report

Texas voters think state leaders ignore most important issues, poll finds

With less than a month until the next legislative session, Texas voters are skeptical that the state government will address their needs, according to a new poll. The survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 46% said the state government “mostly ignores” residents’ needs, while 37% said the state government “mostly addresses the needs of Texas.” The last time the pollsters asked that question — in October 2017 — the trend was reversed, with a plurality expressing satisfaction with the state government’s attentiveness to their needs.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot

Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: St. Paul Square

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible

Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law

A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy