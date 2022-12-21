ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Picsart Launches AI Selfie Generator Allowing Users to Create Unique Avatars

Picsart has announced a new AI selfie generator allowing users to create personalized avatars of themselves. Called AI Avatar, the new tool allows users to generate self-portraits that look like they were created by a digital artist. The avatars can be purchased in packs of 50, 100, and 200, which cost $3.99, $4.99, and $6.99 respectively.

