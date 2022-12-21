Read full article on original website
Best agents, tips, and tricks for new VALORANT players in 2023
VALORANT is continuing to grow heading into what’s expected to be an exciting 2023 for Riot Games’ tactical first-person shooter. The game is becoming a heavy-hitter on Twitch and VALORANT’s esports ecosystem is gaining more and more viewers as time passes. With the game still growing, there...
Top 10 CS:GO players of 2022, based on HLTV player ratings
This year was another incredible one in the storied history of CS:GO. Both the PGL Antwerp and IEM Rio Major were second and third all-time in global viewership, and the game’s player base is still as strong as ever, holding onto the top spot on Steam in terms of popularity and never letting go.
From chat mod to LAN: TSM minustempo is pushing competitive Apex Legends forward
What was supposed to be a normal day for one of the most important figures in Apex Legends began by worrying about, of all things, Super Smash Bros. The accusations, arguments, and eventual cancellations of several events surrounding the Panda Cup and Smash World Tour made life a headache for many players around the world who were trying to decide which events to attend at the end of the year. And for TSM player manager minustempo, that meant figuring out how to get players like Tweek and Leffen to California for Mainstage 2022 on short notice.
Team Spirit and OG players come out in support of banned Dota 2 pro
The competitive Dota 2 world was shaken by a series of permanent bans earlier this month, one of which was handed out to the former carry player of Virtus Pro, Kamil “Koma” Biktimirov. After landing the most significant contract of his pro career, Koma lost it all and even posted an apology hoping for a reduced sentence.
Where to use the Special Forces Dead Drop key in DMZ
Sometimes the best loot can be found in the smallest or unlikeliest of places, and that can certainly be the case time and time again in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players can find really basic loot in virtually any structure but will need to brave structures and buildings occupied by enemy AI combatants if they want the good stuff. And if players want the highest value loot, they’ll need to get their hands on keys picked up around the map from strong enemies or loot containers.
LoLdle quote of the day solution
Despite being a 2021 launch, Wordle was a staple of the year 2022. It became a global phenomenon, was acquired by The New York Times, and inspired countless spin-offs in just about any theme you can imagine. And LoLdle, created by League of Legends fan Pimeko and launched in mid-2022, adapts the idea to the universe of Riot’s famous MOBA. They credit as inspiration not only Wordle, but also Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and Commander Codex.
Apex Legends pros call out ALGS organizers for putting all three 2023 LANs in London
While there was plenty of excitement following the initial announcement of the Apex Legends Global Series heading to London for the first LAN of the competition’s third year, it was quickly followed by confusion. London had been long-rumored to be the next LAN home of ALGS, but no one expected the UK to host all three ALGS LANs in 2023.
VALORANT heads to Japan for Masters 2023
VALORANT Masters 2023 will be held in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, as announced by Riot Games on the nation’s official VALORANT channel. In a video showcasing the growth of the esport scene in the land of the rising sun, Riot announced that it’s time for Japan esports to move to “the next stage,” and will do so by hosting in June the second international event for VCT 2023.
