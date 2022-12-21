Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Supreme Court Extends Trump-Era Pandemic Immigration Rule to Allow Quicker Deportations
A Supreme Court decision will keep in place for now a controversial Trump-era rule that allows the U.S. to deport migrants at the Mexican border as a public health measure in response to the pandemic. The court voted 5-4 on Tuesday to grant an emergency request by 19 Republican state...
NBC Miami
3 Big Questions the Supreme Court Is Likely to Ask When Determining the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness
On Feb. 28, the Supreme Court will hear legal arguments on President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. Here are the key issues the court is likely to consider, according to experts. With President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan on hold,...
NBC Miami
NY Rep.-Elect George Santos Admits Lies, Says, ‘We Do Stupid Things in Life'
The fallout continues after Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted a day ago that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. The Nassau County GOP said in a statement Tuesday that Santos had "broken the public trust by...
US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place
The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
NBC Miami
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Fears of extremist campaign after attack on US power substations
Vandalism at four power substations in the western US state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. The Washington Post said after the Moore County incident that law enforcement was investigating eight incidents in four states.
Comments / 0