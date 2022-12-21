ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Exercise equipment and upgraded trails are coming to Loomis Park in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park will soon be getting a new playground and picnic shelter. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., started in 2020. This city is now ready to move onto Phase 2 of the project -- new multi-generational exercise equipment and additional trails, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

A look at more than $94M in Ann Arbor Public Schools bond projects

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has been busy working on a wide range of facility improvements since the passing of a bond in 2019. As the district looks ahead to an ambitious second phase of its capital bond construction projects that include major building renovations and the construction of new elementary school buildings in the coming years, much has been done through the end of 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti to wait until 2023 to appoint new city council member. Here’s who wants the job

YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents will have to wait until the new year to find out who will be the newest member of City Council. City leaders interviewed four candidates for the job on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as part of their process to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville, who was elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford. According to police, Payan's vehicle was found...
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Officials: Several residents without water due to main break

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
OWOSSO, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
WLNS

Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Divers find body of Jackson doctor missing since Thursday

Authorities on Tuesday found the body of a Jackson County doctor missing since last week. Dr. Bolek Payan, who works at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the building Thursday, according to the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department. The agency provides police and fire services to both Blackman Township and Leoni Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

