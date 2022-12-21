Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Kalamazoo County scrambles to reconcile financial issues at treasurer’s office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners said financial issues at the treasurer’s office could be costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he has asked the county treasurer to step down over the issues. Chair Mike Quinn, a Democrat, told MLive/Kalamazoo...
Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
Exercise equipment and upgraded trails are coming to Loomis Park in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park will soon be getting a new playground and picnic shelter. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., started in 2020. This city is now ready to move onto Phase 2 of the project -- new multi-generational exercise equipment and additional trails, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.
A look at more than $94M in Ann Arbor Public Schools bond projects
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has been busy working on a wide range of facility improvements since the passing of a bond in 2019. As the district looks ahead to an ambitious second phase of its capital bond construction projects that include major building renovations and the construction of new elementary school buildings in the coming years, much has been done through the end of 2022.
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
Ypsilanti to wait until 2023 to appoint new city council member. Here’s who wants the job
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents will have to wait until the new year to find out who will be the newest member of City Council. City leaders interviewed four candidates for the job on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as part of their process to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville, who was elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November.
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
fox2detroit.com
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago
JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford. According to police, Payan's vehicle was found...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is collecting feedback from residents for the new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture. Residents will decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for review and input from members of the Jackson community.
WNEM
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
Christmas package containing frankincense and myrrh prompts bomb squad investigation
JACKSON, MI – A bomb squad technician was called to a Jackson home to check a suspicious package that was later revealed to contain religious gifts for the Christmas holiday. Police were called Saturday, Dec. 24, to a home in the 1200 block of W. Washington Avenue for a...
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
These businesses opened in Ypsilanti in 2022
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti welcomed 10 new businesses in 2022. From historic buildings gaining new life with pizza restaurants to a new café, these are the businesses that came onto the Ypsilanti scene this year.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
Detroit News
Divers find body of Jackson doctor missing since Thursday
Authorities on Tuesday found the body of a Jackson County doctor missing since last week. Dr. Bolek Payan, who works at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the building Thursday, according to the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department. The agency provides police and fire services to both Blackman Township and Leoni Township.
40, 50, 80 years: These Ann Arbor businesses, events celebrated big anniversaries in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor welcomed plenty of new businesses in 2022, others saw milestone anniversaries. From Zingerman’s Delicatessen’s 40th anniversary to a local shoe store’s 80th, here are some Ann Arbor businesses and events that celebrated major anniversaries this year. TeaHaus. TeaHaus, 204 N....
Three dogs die in Battle Creek house fire
Three dogs died in a house fire in Battle Creek on Christmas Eve.
