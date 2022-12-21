Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72

Three-time NFL defensive player of the year JJ Watt announced on Tuesday that he had played his last home game for the Arizona Cardinals and this season will be his last. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt tweeted, sharing photos of his infant son at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.” Drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2011, Watt led the league in sacks twice, was a five-time, first-team All-Pro, and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017. Since signing with Arizona in 2021, however, the 33-year-old defensive lineman missed over half a season due to shoulder surgery and experienced atrial fibrillation this past September. Despite the health setbacks, Watt was playing some of his best football in years as he’d posted 9.5 sacks this year. The superstar was fairly emotional after leaving the field on Sunday, raising questions that it was his final home game.Read it at CBS

10 HOURS AGO