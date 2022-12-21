ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4MYW_0jq0odL400
George Gojkovich/Getty

Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.

Read it at CBS News

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange

ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
TheDailyBeast

NFL Star JJ Watt Announces His Retirement

Three-time NFL defensive player of the year JJ Watt announced on Tuesday that he had played his last home game for the Arizona Cardinals and this season will be his last. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt tweeted, sharing photos of his infant son at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.” Drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2011, Watt led the league in sacks twice, was a five-time, first-team All-Pro, and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017. Since signing with Arizona in 2021, however, the 33-year-old defensive lineman missed over half a season due to shoulder surgery and experienced atrial fibrillation this past September. Despite the health setbacks, Watt was playing some of his best football in years as he’d posted 9.5 sacks this year. The superstar was fairly emotional after leaving the field on Sunday, raising questions that it was his final home game.Read it at CBS
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
37K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy