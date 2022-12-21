Read full article on original website
Related
Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp for $1M
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settle blockbuster defamation case after years sparring in court over allegations of domestic abuse, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: A look back at the bombshell trial’s top five moments
These are the most explosive moments from the sordid and shocking Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard civil trial in Virginia that riveted much of the country for more than six weeks.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Popculture
Amber Heard Makes Legal Move Official Against Johnny Depp
Months after the close of their tumultuous defamation trial, Amber Heard has made her legal move against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, official. Fox News reports that Heard's legal team filed a fresh appeal in the case, arguing that since a separate trial previously ruled in favor of Heard and her claims of abuse against Depp, the jury in their most recent trial should not have been able to declare him innocent. They also argue that the trial should have been held in California instead of Fairfax County, Virginia.
Voices: Helena Bonham Carter has fallen into a familiar trap over Johnny Depp
Helena Bonham Carter’s a bloody good actor. Her performances have won her industry accolades and acclaim – and rightly so. But for me at least, her cultural commentary, it turns out, is far less sparkling than her acting career.In an interview with The Times, Helena Bonham Carter gave it good style about her mate Johnny Depp, who’s also godfather to her kids. You’ll remember Helena and Johnny as two-thirds of the gothic-lite trio they formed alongside Bonham Carter’s ex-partner, Tim Burton.At one point in the 2000s, Team Burton was so prolific that it spawned a Ricky Gervais joke: “And...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, revealed that she did not want to be viewed as a "nepotism baby" when she began her modeling career.
Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Arkansas boy, 6, was drowned in toilet before being nailed under home's floorboards, report says
An arrest affidavit details how a grandmother’s report of concerns for the young children in their mother's care led to the devastating discovery last week in Arkansas.
Florida man allegedly beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatened to kill neighbor with sewing needle
A Florida man was arrested and charged after he nearly beat his roommate's pet raccoon to death and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor.
Fox News
912K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2