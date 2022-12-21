ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Makes Legal Move Official Against Johnny Depp

Months after the close of their tumultuous defamation trial, Amber Heard has made her legal move against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, official. Fox News reports that Heard's legal team filed a fresh appeal in the case, arguing that since a separate trial previously ruled in favor of Heard and her claims of abuse against Depp, the jury in their most recent trial should not have been able to declare him innocent. They also argue that the trial should have been held in California instead of Fairfax County, Virginia.
The Independent

Voices: Helena Bonham Carter has fallen into a familiar trap over Johnny Depp

Helena Bonham Carter’s a bloody good actor. Her performances have won her industry accolades and acclaim – and rightly so. But for me at least, her cultural commentary, it turns out, is far less sparkling than her acting career.In an interview with The Times, Helena Bonham Carter gave it good style about her mate Johnny Depp, who’s also godfather to her kids. You’ll remember Helena and Johnny as two-thirds of the gothic-lite trio they formed alongside Bonham Carter’s ex-partner, Tim Burton.At one point in the 2000s, Team Burton was so prolific that it spawned a Ricky Gervais joke: “And...
