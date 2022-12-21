Months after the close of their tumultuous defamation trial, Amber Heard has made her legal move against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, official. Fox News reports that Heard's legal team filed a fresh appeal in the case, arguing that since a separate trial previously ruled in favor of Heard and her claims of abuse against Depp, the jury in their most recent trial should not have been able to declare him innocent. They also argue that the trial should have been held in California instead of Fairfax County, Virginia.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO