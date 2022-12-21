ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Michelle Domarsky
5d ago

At 30 years of age you were an adult, stop blaming your bad decisions on everyone else. You signed the consent forms to have the surgery.

The Redhead is Right
5d ago

Who is stupid enough to think that the removal of breasts will change your dysfunctional thinking? Should have seen a shrink instead of a surgeon.

Zilch
5d ago

So, this person who elected to have their breasts removed, which was seemingly paid for by Medicaid, is now looking to gain $800,000 from the doctors and clinic who assisted in making that happen? Am I missing something here? Or is this just another case of not wanting to take responsibility for one's own choices?

SAN DIEGO, CA
