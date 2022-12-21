Early Signing Day: Semaj Morgan signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #54 WR #7

On3 3 – #130 WR #11

Rivals 4 – #60 WR #10

ESPN 3 – #90 WR #12

247Sports Composite 3 486 #66 WR #11

On3 Consensus 3 503 #72 WR #12

Vitals

Hometown West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 5-foot-10

Weight 175-pounds

Notable offers

Maryland

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Purdue

West Virginia

Readiness Level

Could be a role player in his first year, but is more likely to be utilized in year two and beyond.

Early Enrollee?

Yes

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended West Bloomfield High School (2023) coached by Tyrice Grice • Part of the Lakers’ 2020 MHSAA Division 1 State Championship team that finished 11-1 in 2020 for the program’s first-ever state title during his sophomore year • Helped lead West Bloomfield to a 29-5 overall record in his three years as a varsity player • Part of a 10-2 season his junior (2021) year; finished 8-2 as a senior • The Lakers won back-to-back OAA (Oakland Athletics Association) Red conference and district titles (2020-21) in his time at WBHS • As a freshman, played quarterback with the junior varsity • Also lettered in basketball and track and field (sprints, long jumps) for the Lakers

Key Statistics

• Earned snaps all over the field for the Lakers as a senior in 2022, playing wide receiver and quarterback on offense, safety on defense, and handling kick and punt return duties • Caught 43 passes for 733 yards with 14 touchdowns his senior year; as a quarterback, tossed five touchdowns and no interceptions in one start and additional spot duty • Also managed a 92-yard touchdown run as part of three carries for 192 total rushing yards • His senior year on defense, recorded multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns (including a 101-yard return) and one scoop-and-score fumble recovery • As a junior, caught 61 passes for 1,015 yards with 13 touchdowns • His sophomore season, the offense averaged 39.7 points per game en route to the state title • Helped the Lakers’ offense average 32 points per game across his freshman, junior, and senior seasons

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 484 overall player nationally, the No. 65 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 51 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 57 player in the region, the No. 90 wide receiver and the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan • Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 60 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 10 player in Michigan • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 503 overall player, the No. 72 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 12 player in Michigan • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 129 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 11 player in Michigan • U.S. Army All-American game participant • All-State selection (Detroit Free Press) in 2021 • Detroit Free Press Dream Team (2022) • All-Region wide receiver as a junior in 2021 and as a sophomore in 2020 • Received the Legacy Football Iron Man Award Personal • Semaj Morgan was born May 6, 2005 • Son of Semaj and Erika Morgan

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Dynamic, lightning in a bottle type of player. Camp season really highlighted his ability to create separation with his explosiveness and suddenness. Also shows good ball skills in tracking it in the air and making tougher catches. He demonstrated that in his sophomore season as well and can be a threat on jet sweeps, as a return man, and on screens with his open-field ability. Not a big guy, but has shown the catch radius and other tools to make up for that. Fits well in most of today’s wide open offenses.

Film