Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waiting List Launches for Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery waiting list has launched for Waterside Plaza, a complex with five mixed-use buildings at 10, 20, 25, 30, and 40 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management as of 2021, the structure yields 1,470 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 and 160 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $86,606 to $264,800. New tenants get one month rent free.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Brooklyn woman sues de Blasio, city after tripping over sidewalk outside his house
A Brooklyn woman is suing former Mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on the uneven sidewalk outside his house and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth. Carole Kolb-King said in a Friday lawsuit that de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their neighbors and the City of New York are to blame for the June accident. The suit claims they all knew that the sidewalk split at a hazardous junction between the 11th Street properties — but “willfully and negligently failed” to fix it. The filing alleges de Blasio and McCray had “actual and constructive notice” of “the dangerous nature”...
White Plains Galleria Closing for Massive New Venture
Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking. The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Notorious Landlord Tops List of New York’s Worst Apartment Owners
For every “Best of 2022” list, there are also the “Worst of” rankings. This year’s “Worst Landlords” list, compiled by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is topped by the landlord of the neighborhood’s most notoriously neglected properties — 410 and 412 W46th Street. Williams named the owner as Johnathan Santana, and called him the […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Notorious Landlord Tops List of New York’s Worst Apartment Owners appeared first on W42ST.
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
Man, 54, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street
A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck near Rockaway Blvd. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 3:45 a.m.. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content ...
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
proclaimerscv.com
New Yorkers Will Receive Additional SNAP Benefits this December
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with the households enrolled there will get additional benefits in food this month of December. Gov. Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers that are in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. Supplemental benefits will come from worth up to $234 million in federal funding.
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
Man hit, killed by train after jumping onto Queens subway tracks to get phone on Christmas
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson […]
Comments / 4