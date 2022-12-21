ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The affordable housing lottery waiting list has launched for Waterside Plaza, a complex with five mixed-use buildings at 10, 20, 25, 30, and 40 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management as of 2021, the structure yields 1,470 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 and 160 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $86,606 to $264,800. New tenants get one month rent free.
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
A Brooklyn woman is suing former Mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on the uneven sidewalk outside his house and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth. Carole Kolb-King said in a Friday lawsuit that de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their neighbors and the City of New York are to blame for the June accident. The suit claims they all knew that the sidewalk split at a hazardous junction between the 11th Street properties — but “willfully and negligently failed” to fix it. The filing alleges de Blasio and McCray had “actual and constructive notice” of “the dangerous nature”...
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
For every “Best of 2022” list, there are also the “Worst of” rankings. This year’s “Worst Landlords” list, compiled by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is topped by the landlord of the neighborhood’s most notoriously neglected properties  — 410 and 412 W46th Street. Williams named the owner as Johnathan Santana, and called him the […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Notorious Landlord Tops List of New York’s Worst Apartment Owners appeared first on W42ST.
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck near Rockaway Blvd. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 3:45 a.m.. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content ...
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with the households enrolled there will get additional benefits in food this month of December. Gov. Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers that are in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. Supplemental benefits will come from worth up to $234 million in federal funding.
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
