New sustainability officer appointed at Caterpillar
Caterpillar has appointed Dr Lou Balmer-Millar as Chief Sustainability Officer, added to her existing responsibilities as Senior Vice President of the Large Power Systems Division within Cat’s Energy and Transportation segment. She will report directly to CEO and Chairman Jim Umpleby and succeeds Julie Lagacy, who was Caterpillar’s first...
What were the top construction stories of 2022?
Acquisitions, new product launches and the break out of war in Ukraine all come to mind when thinking back on the biggest stories in construction in this year. This was the year that we started to see a prolonged period of recovery from Covid, while also meeting and overcoming new challenges. As we enter the final weeks of the year, Construction Europe looks at the top stories from construction in 2022.
Emerging construction technologies
Rob Smith, CTO of cloud services provider and AEC specialist Creative ITC, discusses some of the latest industry trends and explores the technology solutions emerging to help construction businesses overcome industry challenges. Digital transformation across the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector has accelerated over recent years as firms harness...
Demolition: developing for the future
At the recent Bauma construction exhibition in Munich, Germany, Joachim Schmid, managing director of the Construction Machinery and Building Material Association of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), said: “The exhibitors are offering solutions to address current challenges related to CO2 neutrality as well as tackling the issue of skilled worker shortages with automation and digitalisation. This is the future.”
