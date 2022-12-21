ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Signing Day: Semaj Bridgeman signs with Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 – #34 LB #5

On3 4 299 #29 LB #6

Rivals 4 – #13 LB #6

ESPN 4 246 #6 LB #4

247Sports Composite 4 301 #23 LB #6

On3 Consensus 4 283 #26 LB #5

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6-foot-2

Weight 235-pounds

Notable offers

  • Arizona State
  • Cincinnati
  • Florida State
  • Illinois
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Maryland
  • Ole Miss
  • Oregon
  • Pitt
  • South Carolina
  • Syracuse
  • Virginia Tech
  • West Virginia

Readiness Level

Already has prototypical size, and could get some early run if he acclimates quickly.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Imhotep Institute (2023) coached by Devon Johnson

• Began his career at Bishop McDevitt before the school closed; transferred to Archbishop Wood before playing his senior season for Imhotep Charter

• His senior year, Imhotep won the city championship and reached the state finalKey Statistics

• Part of a defense that allowed just 7.3 points per game his senior year with four straight shutouts during the season

• Through five games in his senior season, produced 15-12–27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and three forced fumbles with one returned for a touchdown

• Played as a tight end and pass-rushing linebacker at Archbishop Wood

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 300 overall player nationally, the No. 23 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania

• Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 34 linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania

• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 246 overall player in the country, the No. 25 player in the region, the No. 6 linebacker and the No. 4 in the state of Pennsylvania

• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania

• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 283 player in the nation, the No. 26 linebacker in the country and the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania

• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 299 player nationally, the No. 9 linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania

• Nominated for the high school Butkus Award honoring the top linebacker in the country

• Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery media All-Area second team defense (2021)

Personal

• Semaj Bridgeman was born Oct. 27, 2004

• Son of Shelton and Stacey Bridgeman

Scouting report

Via On 3:

Inside linebacker prospect who can drop into coverage, play man in the slot, stop the run and rush the passer. Complete package at linebacker from a skillset standpoint. Rocked up build with a compact frame who stands in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. Possesses stopping power at the point of attack. Triggers quickly and has terrific closing speed. Has some hip stiffness and can get stuck in quicksand when changing direction. High floor prospect that can walk in and contend for a starting job at any power 5 school in the country. Transferred from Bishop McDevitt (PA) to Pennsylvania powerhouse Imhotep Institute for his senior season.

Film

