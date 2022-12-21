ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Early Signing Day: Breeon Ishmail signs with Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imwSu_0jq0mxom00

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #93 LB #38

On3 3 – #115 LB #78

Rivals 3 – – #27

ESPN 3 – #72 LB #29

247Sports Composite 3 1181 #98 LB #36

On3 Consensus 3 1171 #61 LB #37

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton

Projected Position Linebacker/EDGE

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 220-pounds

Notable offers

  • Cincinnati
  • Iowa State
  • Kentucky
  • Louisville
  • Pitt
  • Purdue
  • West Virginia

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Princeton High School (2023) coached by Andre Parker

• Previously spent three seasons at Hamilton, where he was coached by Nate Mahon

• Helped Princeton finish 9-3 with a playoff appearance his senior year in 2022

• The Hamilton Big Blue finished 2-7 his junior year

• Part of a Hamilton team that went 6-4 and reached the playoffs during his sophomore season

• Also earned varsity letters in basketball; named All-GMC on the court his junior year

Key Statistics

• A two-way player who contributed as a linebacker and wide receiver

• As a senior, totaled 64 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown

• His junior year, made 38 tackles with one sack; on offense, caught 16 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns in eight games

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,173 overall player nationally, the No. 98 linebacker in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state of Ohio

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 91 linebacker in the nation and the No. 38 player in the state of Ohio

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 92 player in the region, the No. 71 linebacker and the No. 29 player in the state of Ohio

• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio

• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,164 player in the nation, the No. 60 athlete and the No. 37 player in Ohio

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 111 athlete in the nation and the No. 78 player in Ohio

• Second-team All-Ohio (2022)

• All-Greater Miami Conference honoree at Princeton

Personal

• Breeon Ishmail was born Nov. 14, 2004

• Son of Jimmy Hazel and Bredia Ishmail

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Comes from a background of wide receiver, linebacker and edge pass-rusher. In college, depending on the scheme, he would project as a stand-up edge but can also play SAM or MIKE in some cases. As a senior, he played some MIKE for his team. Athletic background allows him to do well in coverage and came away with several interceptions as a senior. Has quickness and agility as a pass rusher. Still filling in and getting stronger as well as developing a technical arsenal of pass rush moves and counters. Trajectory is going up and versatility allows him to fit in a variety of schemes and situational packages.

Film

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy