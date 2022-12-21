Early Signing Day: Breeon Ishmail signs with Michigan football

Ratings

247Sports 3 – #93 LB #38

On3 3 – #115 LB #78

Rivals 3 – – #27

ESPN 3 – #72 LB #29

247Sports Composite 3 1181 #98 LB #36

On3 Consensus 3 1171 #61 LB #37

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton

Projected Position Linebacker/EDGE

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 220-pounds

Notable offers

Cincinnati

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisville

Pitt

Purdue

West Virginia

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Princeton High School (2023) coached by Andre Parker • Previously spent three seasons at Hamilton, where he was coached by Nate Mahon • Helped Princeton finish 9-3 with a playoff appearance his senior year in 2022 • The Hamilton Big Blue finished 2-7 his junior year • Part of a Hamilton team that went 6-4 and reached the playoffs during his sophomore season • Also earned varsity letters in basketball; named All-GMC on the court his junior year

Key Statistics

• A two-way player who contributed as a linebacker and wide receiver • As a senior, totaled 64 tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; also intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown • His junior year, made 38 tackles with one sack; on offense, caught 16 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns in eight games

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,173 overall player nationally, the No. 98 linebacker in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state of Ohio • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 91 linebacker in the nation and the No. 38 player in the state of Ohio • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 92 player in the region, the No. 71 linebacker and the No. 29 player in the state of Ohio • Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,164 player in the nation, the No. 60 athlete and the No. 37 player in Ohio • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 111 athlete in the nation and the No. 78 player in Ohio • Second-team All-Ohio (2022) • All-Greater Miami Conference honoree at Princeton Personal • Breeon Ishmail was born Nov. 14, 2004 • Son of Jimmy Hazel and Bredia Ishmail

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Comes from a background of wide receiver, linebacker and edge pass-rusher. In college, depending on the scheme, he would project as a stand-up edge but can also play SAM or MIKE in some cases. As a senior, he played some MIKE for his team. Athletic background allows him to do well in coverage and came away with several interceptions as a senior. Has quickness and agility as a pass rusher. Still filling in and getting stronger as well as developing a technical arsenal of pass rush moves and counters. Trajectory is going up and versatility allows him to fit in a variety of schemes and situational packages.

