Read full article on original website
Related
MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Leaves Red Sox After Five Seasons
Nathan Eovaldi is headed home, bringing his tenure with the Boston Red Sox to an end after five seasons. Eovaldi has agreed on a contract with the Texas Rangers, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who gave specifics on the 32-year-old’s deal....
MLB Rumors: Mets Optimistic To Sign Carlos Correa Despite ‘Iffy’ MRI
Carlos Correa still isn’t officially a member of the New York Mets, but so far his future with the team doesn’t appear to be headed down the same road it was in San Francisco. Despite concern over a worrisome MRI that aborted Correa’s reported deal with the Giants,...
MLB Rumors: Rich Hill Lands New Contract, But Not With Red Sox
The ageless wonder that is Rich Hill will move forward with his Major League Baseball career in the 2023 season. Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed on one-year, $8 million contract Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill, who will turn 43 years old less than three weeks before Opening Day, is now in line to play the 19th campaign of his very respectable big-league tenure.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Likelihood Of Mets Deal Down To ‘55%’
Could Carlos Correa be on the verge of a second deal disintegrating this offseason?. The blue-chip free agent shortstop’s agreement with the New York Mets appeared to be in doubt on Monday, with Mike Puma of the New York Post reporting a source placed “the likelihood at 55% that the two sides find common ground.” That’s obviously a precipitous decline in odds from the seemingly concrete 12-year, $315 million contract that was reported last week.
NBA Rumors: James Harden Considering Offseason Move To This Team
Is an offseason homecoming on the horizon for James Harden?. At the very minimum, it’s a hypothetical that the superstar guard has been thinking about for some time. A little more than an hour before the 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden is “strongly considering” a return to the Houston Rockets this summer. Harden, who signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia in late July, can opt out of his contract after the season and enter free agency. A Rockets reunion is something Harden and his inner circle has been “openly weighing” for “months.”
Rob Gronkowski Sets Record Straight On Potential NFL Return
Rob Gronkowski caused quite the stir with a recent tweet, forcing him to eventually set the record straight on his thoughts about a potential return to the NFL. Gronkowski decided to light Twitter on fire on Dec. 21, tweeting out that he was “bored.” In what was the lock of the century, that tweet ended up being connected to a brand deal for the retired tight end and had nothing to do with a possible return to the NFL.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0