Is an offseason homecoming on the horizon for James Harden?. At the very minimum, it’s a hypothetical that the superstar guard has been thinking about for some time. A little more than an hour before the 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden is “strongly considering” a return to the Houston Rockets this summer. Harden, who signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia in late July, can opt out of his contract after the season and enter free agency. A Rockets reunion is something Harden and his inner circle has been “openly weighing” for “months.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO