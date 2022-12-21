Read full article on original website
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
How Many of These ‘South Dakota’ Songs Do You Know?
Over the years, certain states have become synonymous with certain songs that namecheck them in the title. Songs like 'New York New York', 'California Girls', 'Deep in the Heart of Texas', and 'Midnight Train to Georgia', just to name a few. And while South Dakota isn't linked with any well-known...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Flame Thrower Christmas Gift
What do you get that "hard to buy for" Governor of South Dakota for Christmas? A flamethrower...of course. 51-year-old South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was apparently gifted a genuine, honest-to-goodness flamethrower from her thoughtful staff. Some Twitter pictures of Kristi Noem and her husband, Byron Noem were posted on Christmas...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Can Kids Drink In Minnesota Bars As Long As Parents are There?
Is it legal to take your underage kid into a bar in Minnesota and buy them a beer or cocktail?. Let's say the family is out celebrating and your 18-year-old kid would like to toast the event with a glass of champagne or a mug of beer, can you as their parent buy them a drink?
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Ice Fishing Safety Tips in South Dakota & Minnesota
With several days of extreme cold weather in both South Dakota and Minnesota, you would think that everything should be fine to walk out on the lake to drill that ice fishing hole right? Best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist. Of all the cool new...
South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie is?
What's South Dakota's favorite Christmas movie? Well, according to a recent study, it might not be your first guess. The website, clickcupid does a survey each year to find out what every state's favorite Christmas movie is. So, which movie reigns supreme in the Mount Rushmore state? It's a Wonderful Life? A Christmas Story? Maybe Miracle on 34th Street? None of those, in fact, it's the 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota?
Anyone who's lived through a Minnesota winter knows just how cold it can get. That being said, some parts of the state have seen temperatures so extreme it's hard to even fathom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto
A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
