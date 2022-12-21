Early Signing Day: Adam Samaha signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 2 – #8 K #50

On3 3 – – –

Rivals 2 – – –

ESPN 3 – #11 K #20

247Sports Composite 3 1951 #6 K #33

On3 Consensus 3 2018 #6 K #33

Kohl’s Kicking 5 22 #22 K #1

Vitals

Hometown Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron

Projected Position Kicker

Height 6-foot-0

Weight 170-pounds

Notable offers

None available.

Readiness Level

Would have to supplant Tommy Doman, but could be a year one contributor.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Huron High School (2023) coached by Antaiwn Mack • Helped the River Rats reach the playoffs three straight seasons (2020-22) • As a senior, Huron went 5-5; also went .500 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season at 3-3 • Part of a Huron team that went 8-2 and reached the state championship his junior year in 2021, the program’s best record in 20 years • Also lettered in basketball for the River Rats and set a program record with 65 made three-pointers as a junior in 2021

Key Statistics

• Set the school record for longest field goal in a game (49 yards) • Converted 11-of-14 field goals with a 49-yard long his senior year (2022) and was perfect on extra points • Connected on 7-of-10 field goals with a 42-yard long in 2021; converted 34-of-34 extra points • Also hit 50 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs during his junior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,908 overall player nationally, the No. 6 kicker and the No. 32 player in the state of Michigan • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 7 kicker and the No. 50 player in the state of Michigan • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 138 player in the region, the No. 11 kicker and the No. 20 player in the state of Michigan • Rivals.com two-star prospect and a three-star prospect by On3.com • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1998 player nationally, the No. 6 kicker in the nation and the No. 32 player in Michigan • Ranked by Kornblue Kicking as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023; a five-star prospect and the youngest player to earn a five-star ranking in the service’s history • Listed by Kohl’s Professional Camps as a five-star prospect • U.S. Army Bowl participant; converted a 49-yard field goal in the game • Detroit Free Press Dream Team (2022) • Finished his career ranked in six categories of the MHSAA record book • Two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer as a junior and senior (2021-22) Personal • Adam Samaha was born March 20, 2005 • Son of Waleed and Sheri Samaha • Mother, Sheri, works at the University of Michigan Center for Educational Outreach

Scouting report

Via Kohl’s Kicking:

Samaha recently attended a Kohl’s Spring 2021 Showcase. At the 2020 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp he had a dominant performance. He was excellent on his field goals and ended up charting one of the best sessions out of all campers at the event. He scored 29 points and was smooth and focused under pressure. Samaha does need to continue to develop on field goals off the ground. His kick- offs are outstanding . . .

Film