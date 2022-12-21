Early Signing Day: Evan Link signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 4 – #44 OT #3
On3 4 134 #11 OT #3
Rivals 4 – #27 OT #3
ESPN 4 33 #3 OT #2
247Sports Composite 4 268 #24 OT #3
On3 Consensus 4 289 #22 OT #3
Vitals
Hometown Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga
Projected Position Offensive Tackle
Height 6-foot-5.5
Weight 290-pounds
Notable offers
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Maryland
- Miami
- Northwestern
- Pitt
- South Carolina
- Virginia Tech
Readiness Level
Already has prototypical size, but likely won’t play outside of special teams for some time, due to the loaded position group.
Early Enrollee?
No
Notes
Prep
• Attended Gonzaga College High School (2023) coached by Randy Trivers
• Helped the Eagles reach the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) semifinal in 2022 with a 5-6 overall record
• Went 5-0 during a spring, 2021 season and won another five games in the fall, 2021 season
• Fall, 2020 season canceled due to COVID
Key Statistics
• Helped the offense average 32.0 points per game in wins and more than 21 points per game overall in 2022
• Blocked for an offense that eclipsed 20 points five times and 30 points three times in one of the toughest high school conferences in the nation
• The Eagles’ offense averaged 28.4 points per game in five wins during his junior year
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 267 overall player nationally, the No. 24 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 43 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia
• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 44 player in the region, the No. 33 offensive tackle and the country and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia
• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 27 tackle in the nation and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia
• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 289 player in the country, the No. 22 tackle in the nation and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia
• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 134 player in the nation, the No. 11 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player in the District of Columbia
• Named first-team Class AA All-State as a junior (2021)
• Two-time first-team All-WCAC as a junior and senior (2021-22)
Personal
• Evan Link was born Dec. 21, 2004
Scouting report
Technically sound offensive lineman with a big frame and well-rounded skill set. Measured around 6-foot-5.5, 290 pounds prior to his senior season. Has solid length with a 33.75-inch arm. Technically advanced relative to many other top offensive tackle prospects. Polished with his hand placement. Understands how to position his body against defenders. Moves well as a run blocker at the second level. Shows reactive quickness in pass protection. Faces top competition on a weekly basis at the high school level. Could potentially move inside at the next level if needed. Will need to continue improving his functional strength at the next level.
