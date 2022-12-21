ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Signing Day: Evan Link signs with Michigan football

 5 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 – #44 OT #3

On3 4 134 #11 OT #3

Rivals 4 – #27 OT #3

ESPN 4 33 #3 OT #2

247Sports Composite 4 268 #24 OT #3

On3 Consensus 4 289 #22 OT #3

Vitals

Hometown Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-foot-5.5

Weight 290-pounds

Notable offers

  • Florida State
  • Kentucky
  • Louisville
  • Maryland
  • Miami
  • Northwestern
  • Pitt
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia Tech

Readiness Level

Already has prototypical size, but likely won’t play outside of special teams for some time, due to the loaded position group.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Gonzaga College High School (2023) coached by Randy Trivers

• Helped the Eagles reach the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) semifinal in 2022 with a 5-6 overall record

• Went 5-0 during a spring, 2021 season and won another five games in the fall, 2021 season

• Fall, 2020 season canceled due to COVID

Key Statistics

• Helped the offense average 32.0 points per game in wins and more than 21 points per game overall in 2022

• Blocked for an offense that eclipsed 20 points five times and 30 points three times in one of the toughest high school conferences in the nation

• The Eagles’ offense averaged 28.4 points per game in five wins during his junior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 267 overall player nationally, the No. 24 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 43 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia

• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 44 player in the region, the No. 33 offensive tackle and the country and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia

• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 27 tackle in the nation and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia

• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 289 player in the country, the No. 22 tackle in the nation and the No. 3 player in the District of Columbia

• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 134 player in the nation, the No. 11 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player in the District of Columbia

• Named first-team Class AA All-State as a junior (2021)

• Two-time first-team All-WCAC as a junior and senior (2021-22)

Personal

• Evan Link was born Dec. 21, 2004

Scouting report

Via On3:

Technically sound offensive lineman with a big frame and well-rounded skill set. Measured around 6-foot-5.5, 290 pounds prior to his senior season. Has solid length with a 33.75-inch arm. Technically advanced relative to many other top offensive tackle prospects. Polished with his hand placement. Understands how to position his body against defenders. Moves well as a run blocker at the second level. Shows reactive quickness in pass protection. Faces top competition on a weekly basis at the high school level. Could potentially move inside at the next level if needed. Will need to continue improving his functional strength at the next level.

Film

