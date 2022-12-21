Early Signing Day: Benjamin Hall signs with Michigan football
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247Sports 3 – #71 RB #102
On3 3 – #86 RB #127
Rivals 3 – – #24
ESPN 3 – #48 RB #71
247Sports Composite 3 763 #55 RB #80
On3 Consensus 3 1022 #74 RB #99
Vitals
Hometown Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
Projected Position Running Back
Height 5-foot-10
Weight 225-pounds
Notable offers
- Boston College
- Cincinnati
- Georgia Tech
- Liberty
- Minnesota
- Purdue
- South Carolina
- Utah
- Wake Forest
Readiness Level
Likely a redshirt player in year one.
Notes
Prep
• Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen
• Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb
• Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA playoffs
• In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title
• Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard
Key Statistics
• Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores
• Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final
• As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played
• Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 player in the state of Georgia
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 player in the state of Georgia
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 player in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 player in the state of Georgia
• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running back in the nation
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 player nationally, the No. 74 running back in the nation and the No. 98 player in Georgia
• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the nation and the No. 122 player in Georgia
• Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022)
• As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region
Personal
• Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005
• Son of A.G. and Donna Hall
Scouting report
None available.
