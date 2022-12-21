Early Signing Day: Benjamin Hall signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #71 RB #102

On3 3 – #86 RB #127

Rivals 3 – – #24

ESPN 3 – #48 RB #71

247Sports Composite 3 763 #55 RB #80

On3 Consensus 3 1022 #74 RB #99

Vitals

Hometown Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Projected Position Running Back

Height 5-foot-10

Weight 225-pounds

Notable offers

Boston College

Cincinnati

Georgia Tech

Liberty

Minnesota

Purdue

South Carolina

Utah

Wake Forest

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen • Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb • Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA playoffs • In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title • Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard

Key Statistics

• Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores • Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final • As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played • Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 player in the state of Georgia • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 player in the state of Georgia • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 player in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 player in the state of Georgia • Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running back in the nation • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 player nationally, the No. 74 running back in the nation and the No. 98 player in Georgia • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the nation and the No. 122 player in Georgia • Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022) • As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region Personal • Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005 • Son of A.G. and Donna Hall

Scouting report

Film