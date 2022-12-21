ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Early Signing Day: Benjamin Hall signs with Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8TtP_0jq0malJ00

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #71 RB #102

On3 3 – #86 RB #127

Rivals 3 – – #24

ESPN 3 – #48 RB #71

247Sports Composite 3 763 #55 RB #80

On3 Consensus 3 1022 #74 RB #99

Vitals

Hometown Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Projected Position Running Back

Height 5-foot-10

Weight 225-pounds

Notable offers

  • Boston College
  • Cincinnati
  • Georgia Tech
  • Liberty
  • Minnesota
  • Purdue
  • South Carolina
  • Utah
  • Wake Forest

Readiness Level

Likely a redshirt player in year one.

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended North Cobb High School (2023) coached by Shane Queen

• Part of back-to-back regional title-winning teams at North Cobb

• Helped the Warriors to a 9-3 record his senior year and an appearance in the GHSA playoffs

• In 2021, the team posted a 10-2 record and won the Region 3 title

• Also lettered in basketball for North Cobb as a point guard

Key Statistics

• Through six games his senior season, totaled 61 carries with 324 yards with four touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards with another two scores

• Single-game performances in 2022 included: 23 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, 12 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, 12 total touches, 110 yards and two touchdowns; had a two-touchdown game in the regional final

• As a junior, carried the ball 95 times for 543 yards with eight touchdowns in nine games played

• Added 12 receptions for 110 yards during his junior year

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 755 overall player nationally, the No. 55 running back and the No. 77 player in the state of Georgia

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 71 running back and the No. 95 player in the state of Georgia

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 320 player in the region, the No. 49 running back and the No. 71 player in the state of Georgia

• Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 87 running back in the nation

• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1,016 player nationally, the No. 74 running back in the nation and the No. 98 player in Georgia

• On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 85 running back in the nation and the No. 122 player in Georgia

• Honorable mention 5-7A All-Region his senior year (2022)

• As a junior, earned second team 3-7A All-Region

Personal

• Benjamin Hall was born Feb. 19, 2005

• Son of A.G. and Donna Hall

Scouting report

None available.

Film

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy