Gov.-elect Sanders nominates Kristi Putnam as Secretary of Human Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) several individuals who will fill key leadership roles at the Department of Human Services (DHS) in her administration, including her intention to nominate Kristi Putnam as secretary. Sanders also announced her intention to appoint Mischa Martin as deputy director for Youth and Families,...
CACHE appoints interim president/CEO
Peter Jasso, director of operations for the nonprofit Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), has been named interim president and CEO of the regional arts organization. Jasso joined CACHE earlier this year after serving as director of the Kansas Film Commission since 2002. “Peter has more than 20 years...
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
