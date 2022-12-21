Offensive tackle Isaiah Neal kicks off Pitt signing day, first of 19 to send letters of intent to Pat Narduzzi

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi received the first of what he hoped would be at least 19 signed letters of intent shortly after 7 Wednesday morning when offensive tackle Isaiah Neal of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore made his six-month-old verbal commitment official.

Neal (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) is one of three offensive tackles in Pitt’s class of 2023.

Six more letters arrived shortly after Narduzzi had Neal’s in his hands. In order, Narduzzi announced the signings of wide receivers Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson, running back Montravius Lloyd and defensive ends Antonio Camon and Maverick Gracio and safety Donovan McMillon.

McMillon was Pitt’s first signed player from the NCAA transfer portal to send in his letter. McMillon, a graduate of Peters Township High School, is transferring from Florida. The second player to make his transfer official was quarterback Christian Veilleux, who is arriving from Penn State. He was joined by former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who is transferring from Boston College.

About four hours into the signing period, 19 high school seniors and three transfers had sent in their letters. Pitt entered the day with 18 verbal commitments, and added Steel Valley defensive back Cruce Brookins on Wednesday morning. Brookins, one of two WPIAL players who signed with Pitt, previously was committed to Kent State, but he changed his mind when coach Sean Lewis left to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator. The other WPIAL player in Pitt’s class is Leechburg linebacker Braylan Lovelace.