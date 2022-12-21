Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
City plans Christmas tree pickup
The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal on January 3rd. City officials are asking residents who wish to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 o’clock that morning. They say trees may also be dropped off at the Recycling...
wsvaonline.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
