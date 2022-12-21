ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

douglasnow.com

Linebacker Larry Daniel named First Team All State, six others receive Honorable Mention

Coffee Trojans linebacker Larry Daniel, the Trojans’ leading tackler, has been named First Team All State by the Georgia High School Association. Daniel, a 6’, 200-pound senior, tallied 48 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, and 26 tackles for a loss — team highs in all categories. He also tied for third on the team in sacks with four. Daniel intercepted one pass, deflected three passes, recovered one fumble, and caused two more.
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Ben Stanaland

Benjamin Lively Stanaland, III, 82 of Valdosta, Georgia died peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, their children and grandchildren. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on October 11, 1940 to the late Benjamin Lively Stanaland, Jr. and Dorothy Woodward Stanaland. He attended Valdosta public schools, graduating from Valdosta High School in 1959. He was a Wildcat who played football for legendary football coach, Wright Bazemore, and was elected Captain of the 1958 team. This honor was voted on by his teammates. Ben was named most outstanding player and best lineman at VHS in 1958. He was named All-State in the Class AAA classification and awarded best center in the state as named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was a standout student athlete in football, basketball and track. He signed on and with a football scholarship and played his freshman year at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State College in 1964, now Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he met the love of his life, the former Jane Maddox of Thomasville, Georgia and they were married on June 14, 1964 and were married for 58 years.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 26

The latest reports show that Leon County lost 1,225 jobs in November. There were 157,344 people working in Leon County in November compared to last month’s revised employment number of 158,569. Get the details here. The Tallahassee Police Department reported three armed robberies and three residential burglaries on Christmas...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
MEIGS, GA
WCTV

South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop

On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta

A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

