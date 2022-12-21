Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
Linebacker Larry Daniel named First Team All State, six others receive Honorable Mention
Coffee Trojans linebacker Larry Daniel, the Trojans’ leading tackler, has been named First Team All State by the Georgia High School Association. Daniel, a 6’, 200-pound senior, tallied 48 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, and 26 tackles for a loss — team highs in all categories. He also tied for third on the team in sacks with four. Daniel intercepted one pass, deflected three passes, recovered one fumble, and caused two more.
valdostatoday.com
Ben Stanaland
Benjamin Lively Stanaland, III, 82 of Valdosta, Georgia died peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, their children and grandchildren. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on October 11, 1940 to the late Benjamin Lively Stanaland, Jr. and Dorothy Woodward Stanaland. He attended Valdosta public schools, graduating from Valdosta High School in 1959. He was a Wildcat who played football for legendary football coach, Wright Bazemore, and was elected Captain of the 1958 team. This honor was voted on by his teammates. Ben was named most outstanding player and best lineman at VHS in 1958. He was named All-State in the Class AAA classification and awarded best center in the state as named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was a standout student athlete in football, basketball and track. He signed on and with a football scholarship and played his freshman year at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State College in 1964, now Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he met the love of his life, the former Jane Maddox of Thomasville, Georgia and they were married on June 14, 1964 and were married for 58 years.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays. For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 26
The latest reports show that Leon County lost 1,225 jobs in November. There were 157,344 people working in Leon County in November compared to last month’s revised employment number of 158,569. Get the details here. The Tallahassee Police Department reported three armed robberies and three residential burglaries on Christmas...
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
Lowndes County hold 'Bring One for the Chipper' Christmas tree recycling event
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is holding a "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6.
WCTV
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
WCJB
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
wfxl.com
Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta
A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
Comments / 0