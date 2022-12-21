ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Signing Day: Cole Cabana signs with Michigan football

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 – #21 RB #2

On3 4 154 #7 RB #3

Rivals 4 224 #5 #3

ESPN 4 116 #6 RB #2

247Sports Composite 4 169 #9 RB #2

On3 Consensus 4 200 #13 RB #2

Vitals

Hometown Dexter (Mich.)

Projected Position Running Back

Height 6-foot-0

Weight 180-pounds

Notable offers

  • Cincinnati
  • Kansas
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • Pitt
  • Purdue
  • Syracuse
  • West Virginia

Readiness Level

A track star who ran a 10.55 100-meter dash, Cabana needs an offseason to gain weight, but if Blake Corum moves on, he could find himself called upon often in year one.

Early Enrollee?

Yes

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep

• Attended Dexter High School (2023) coached by Phil Jacobs

• Helped the Dreadnaughts to a 12-1 record and a trip to the Division 2 state semifinals as a senior

• Dexter’s 2022 season was the program’s best-ever; the state semifinal loss came in double overtime

• Helped lead Dexter to an SEC Red Division title, the program’s first conference title since 1963 and the program’s first-ever district championship

• Part of a program that reached the postseason in three consecutive seasons (2020-21-22)

• Helped the Dreadnaughts to a 5-5 record his junior season and 5-3 mark in a COVID-shortened sophomore campaign

• Also lettered in track and field at Dexter, where he was a sprinter

Key Statistics

• For his career (three years varsity), credited with 79 touchdowns and 5,781 all-purpose yards

• Set a number of school records including career yards and touchdowns, single-season yards and touchdowns, and single-game yards and touchdowns, among others

• Totaled 2,434 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior in 2022

• Rushed for 1,518 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 472 receiving yards with six touchdowns senior year

• Also scored three return touchdowns with 444 total return yards in 2022

• As a junior in 2021, rushed 233 times for 1,688 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 368 yards with four touchdowns

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 168 overall player nationally, the No. 9 running back and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan

• Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 20 running back and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan

• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 116 overall player in the country, the No. 8 player in his region, the No. 6 running back and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan

• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 224 player in the country, the No. 5 running back and the No. 3 player in Michigan

• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 200 player nationally, the No. 13 running back in the nation and the No. 2 player in Michigan

• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 154 player in the country, No. 7 running back in the nation and the No. 3 player in Michigan

• Two-time first-team All-State honoree (2021-22)

• Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) first-team All-State (2022)

• MLive 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

• Detroit Free Press Dream Team (2022)

• STATE CHAMPS! Mr. Football 2022 top-four finalist

• Three-time All-District selection (2020-21-22)

Personal

• Cole Cabana was born Dec. 19, 2004

• Son of Mike and Holly Cabana

• Father, Mike, was a Division III National Champion as a linebacker for Albion in 1994

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Chris Singletary:

Checks in at 5-11, 175 with a lean muscular frame that can add another 10 to 15 pounds and still maximize athleticism. Displays very good vision that allows sudden shallow and jump cuts to get into creases and past defenders.

Constantly shows burst and acceleration where he splits defenses for chunk plays and big gainers. Willing to run behind his pads and run between the tackles. Doesn’t just try and use his speed and attack the edge.

Plays with good agility to make you miss with solid elusiveness. Very good in the receiving game. Soft hands either catching the ball out of the backfield or lining up in the slot. Brings a lot of tools to the game with his ability to play running back, slot receiver, and to be a returner.

Owns verified 10.69 100 and 21.86 200 speed that shows up on film. All-purpose back who showcases traits that should make for a productive college player with the ability to be utilized in multiple ways to attack defenses.

Film

