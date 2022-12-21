Cameron Upshaw Signs Letter Of Intent

Safety Cameron Upshaw was an unheralded recruit but should be a difference maker for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are beginning a history of taking underrated defensive backs and turning them into high-level difference-makers.

Safety Cameron Upshaw may be their latest. He hails from Perry, Florida, tucked away in the northwest corner of the Sunshine State. Upshaw held multiple P5 offers, but South Carolina was the only school in serious pursuit.

He holds all the tools necessary to become a strong player in college. There may be some development time, but Upshaw has the makings of another under-the-radar gem.

Prospect: Cameron Upshaw

Projected Position: Weak Side Safety

Vitals: 6-2.5 and 193 lbs.

School: Taylor County (Perry, Florida)

Frame: Upshaw still has some physical development, as he appears thin on tape. However, he already has excellent traits and should continue to grow into himself in college.

Athleticism: Unique closing speed . Taylor County played him fifteen yards off the line of scrimmage, but he often made tackles near the line of scrimmage because of his athleticism and burst.

Instincts: See it and go. Upshaw recognizes what play offenses are running pre-snap by pointing out personnel groupings and trusts his eyes; he can be seen flying down the picture and into the backfield many times.

Polish: There needs to be some coaching with pass coverage. While he has the athleticism and tracking ability to do so, there wasn't much tape of him playing between the hash marks in high school.

Bottom Line: South Carolina took a swing here, and the gamble seems strong. Upshaw is a smart, athletic player who will only get better as his time goes on at South Carolina.

