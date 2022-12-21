Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon
An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Late Hit In Bowl Game
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald exited today's Quick Lane Bowl in the first quarter after a brutal late hit. On third-and-9 at his own 40-yard line, McDonald took off and scrambled around the left side for a first down. After he crossed over the sideline, he was upended by a New Mexico State defender.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
NFL World Saddened By Legendary Quarterback's Christmas Plans
Being an all-time NFL quarterback certainly has its perks. However, Christmas plans aren't really one of them. The NFL world is a bit saddened by the Christmas plans of one legendary quarterback. Tom Brady, recently divorced, will be spending the holidays alone in a hotel. His family will not be...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing
Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday. After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter. "Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel...
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
NFL World Demanding Head Coach Is Fired On Monday
Is the National Football League going to give us any coaching firings following Christmas?. The NFL World is demanding that one head coach be fired following the weekend's games. The Denver Broncos were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, on Sunday. Following the game, the Broncos dropped to 4-11...
ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Troubling Jalen Hurts Injury Update
The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this Saturday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles might be without Hurts for next weekend's game against the Saints as well. At the very least, his Week 17 status is uncertain.
