Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Carrboro woman called a 'hero' for work helping women in construction
Nora El-Khouri-Spencer of Carrboro trains other women to fill jobs in construction and is now hailed by some as a hero for her work. Nora El-Khouri-Spencer of Carrboro trains other women to fill jobs in construction and is now hailed by some as a hero for her work. Reporter: Adam...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
2-year-old injured in deadly fire released from UNC; mother, brother still fighting for life
It's been four days since a tragic fire killed 6-year-old Allayna Woods. Her mother, Faith Woods and two siblings - Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 - were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma was released on Monday. It's been four days since a tragic...
Triangle hospitals welcome 2022 Christmas babies
Merry Christmas to Baby Sebastian and Baby Appie, the first babies born today at UNC Hospitals!
Toddler injured in fire that killed 6-year-old sister released from hospital; mother, brother fighting for life
LINDEN, N.C. — One of the victims of a deadly mobile home fire in Cumberland County has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma Woods, age 2, was released to her grandmother – while her mother and brother continue fighting for their lives. It's...
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment
A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
‘Thankful to be living to see another Christmas’: Durham family hopeful after escaping devastating fire set off by lamp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple in Durham lost nearly everything after a house fire destroyed their home this week. Katie Clifton is thankful her husband Al woke her up before the smoke alarm even went off. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Pennock Road.
Family headed to funeral gets stuck at RDU due to canceled flight
Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see the expected holiday rush, with some added complications due to the major winter storm that hit much of the country.
A Christmas miracle: Fayetteville dog reunited with owner after 2 years apart
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s nothing short of a Christmas miracle. A Fayetteville man was reunited with his dog after she was missing for over two years. According to CBS-affiliate CBS 47 Jacksonville, an American Staffordshire terrier named Isis went missing from her Fayetteville home in March 2020.
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
Young driver dies in crash with pickup driven by off-duty Cumberland deputy
WADE, N.C. — A college student and athlete died on Sunday night when his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which closed U.S. Highway 13 near Merilee Court for about two hours.
Man killed in deadly Raleigh Christmas night crash after hitting ice, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Raleigh. This happened Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue between E. Millbrook Road and Atlantic Springs. Police said Salieu Njie, 64, was driving northbound on Atlantic Avenue and another vehicle was going southbound when the...
Deadly Christmas car crash in Raleigh blamed on icy road
A 64-year-old man died in a car crash on Christmas night in Raleigh.
1 dead, 1 injured in Durham Christmas Day shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department. On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they discovered...
Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
Fayetteville to introduce new police chief on Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville city manager and council will welcome a new chief of police on Wednesday. City Manager Doug Hewitt will introduce the new chief Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the City Hall Chambers, and the media will have a chance to ask questions at that time.
Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day
Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
