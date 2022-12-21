ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

WRAL News

Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Knightdale woman's days-long wait for help ends with flooded apartment

A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting a response from someone after days of waiting.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Durham Christmas Day shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department. On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they discovered...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville to introduce new police chief on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville city manager and council will welcome a new chief of police on Wednesday. City Manager Doug Hewitt will introduce the new chief Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the City Hall Chambers, and the media will have a chance to ask questions at that time.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day

Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
CARY, NC

