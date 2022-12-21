Read full article on original website
Related
Privacy and Crypto Will Likely Lead Tech Policy Under Split Congress as Hope for Passing Ambitious Antitrust Reforms Dwindles
The 117th Congress is set to finish the year with its most ambitious proposals targeting tech on antitrust and privacy tabled. With a split legislature next year, bipartisanship will be key to passing major reforms. While antitrust proposals may be harder to advance, policy watchers expect a continued focus on...
Supreme Court Extends Trump-Era Pandemic Immigration Rule to Allow Quicker Deportations
A Supreme Court decision will keep in place for now a controversial Trump-era rule that allows the U.S. to deport migrants at the Mexican border as a public health measure in response to the pandemic. The court voted 5-4 on Tuesday to grant an emergency request by 19 Republican state...
Biden Signs Law Requiring Federal Prison to Fix Broken Surveillance Cameras
President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House...
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
Law Protects Export of Sacred Native American Items From US
Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act on Dec. 21,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0