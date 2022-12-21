ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Trovon Baugh Signs Letter Of Intent

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7FKm_0jq0lmJo00

Guard Trovon Baugh has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with South Carolina.

South Carolina is beginning to develop a tradition of dipping into Georgia for top offensive linemen. The Peach State generally treats them well, especially the metro-Atlanta area.

Guard Trovon Baugh plays for Pace Academy, one of the top programs in the state . They have produced NFL starters on the offensive line in Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer, a testament to the rich culture.

Baugh is the latest in a line of dominant linemen. He is an Under Armor All-American and has all the tools to solidify a role for himself.

Prospect: Trovon Baugh

Projected Position: Guard

Vitals: 6-4 and 315 lbs.

School: Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Frame: Baugh meets all the physical prerequisites for a guard at the college level. His size on tape matches the listing, and he utilizes his physical advantages.

Athleticism: Guards tend to rely on their physical power in high school rather than developing a diverse skill set. Baugh is extremely athletic and has run counter concepts where he pulls around his entire high school career.

Instincts: Pace ensures their offensive linemen are ready to go once they reach the SEC. They run offensive concepts that get players in space, meaning Baugh is comfortable finding defenders in the open and reaching the second level.

Polish: Baugh is refined and has some skills in pass protection , which is relatively uncommon for interior players. He flashed the ability to snatch-trap, an incredibly unique move for a high schooler.

Bottom Line: South Carolina needed to find someone that combines polish with potential on the offensive line, and Baugh is their man. He may have the highest ceiling of all their offensive line commits.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent

The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams

College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played. Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now. The Football Power...
GEORGIA STATE
LSUCountry

Former LSU TE Kole Taylor Announces Transfer Destination

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has announced he will transfer to West Virginia, he posted via social media Sunday evening. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties. In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
658
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy