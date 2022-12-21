Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Supreme Court Extends Trump-Era Pandemic Immigration Rule to Allow Quicker Deportations
A Supreme Court decision will keep in place for now a controversial Trump-era rule that allows the U.S. to deport migrants at the Mexican border as a public health measure in response to the pandemic. The court voted 5-4 on Tuesday to grant an emergency request by 19 Republican state...
NBC San Diego
3 Big Questions the Supreme Court Is Likely to Ask When Determining the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness
On Feb. 28, the Supreme Court will hear legal arguments on President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt. Here are the key issues the court is likely to consider, according to experts. With President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan on hold,...
NBC San Diego
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
NBC San Diego
New Retirement Account Rules Make It Easier to Tap Savings Early for Emergencies
Retirement reforms contained in a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill would tweak rules related to emergency expenses. The "Secure 2.0" rules would waive a 10% early-withdrawal tax penalty for savers who pull up to $1,000 from a 401(k) or individual retirement account for a financial hardship. They would also let savers self-certify they need the funds.
Comments / 0