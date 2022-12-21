ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look to New Year

Stock futures are near flat Tuesday evening as traders look to the end of a losing year and prepare for 2023. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both near flat. Tuesday kicked off the...
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Shares Drop as Investors Look Ahead to Headwinds in 2023

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets fell after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.27% after giving up earlier gains. The Nikkei 225 is down 0.58% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix shed 0.32%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.77%.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy