Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look to New Year
Stock futures are near flat Tuesday evening as traders look to the end of a losing year and prepare for 2023. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both near flat. Tuesday kicked off the...
IBM Beat All Its Large-Cap Tech Peers in 2022 as Investors Shunned Growth for Safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
Chinese EV Maker Nio Cuts Delivery Guidance for Fourth Quarter, Citing Covid Disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. lowered its fourth quarter outlook for deliveries, citing supply chain...
Asia-Pacific Shares Drop as Investors Look Ahead to Headwinds in 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets fell after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.27% after giving up earlier gains. The Nikkei 225 is down 0.58% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix shed 0.32%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.77%.
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
