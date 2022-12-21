ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres roster review: Reiss Knehr

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449VRm_0jq0leG000

REISS KNEHR

  • Position(s): Right-handed pitcher
  • 2023 opening day age: 26
  • Bats / Throws: Left / Right
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-2 / 205 pounds
  • How acquired: 20 th round in 2018 (Fordham University, N.Y.)
  • Contract status: Has 0.079 years of service time; the minimum salary in 2023 is $720,000
  • Key 2022 stats (minors): 4-4, 6.88 ERA, 0 saves, 92 strikeouts, 55 walks, 1.64 WHIP, .259 opponent average, 87 2/3 innings (32 appearances, 15 starts)

STAT TO NOTE

  • .159 — The expected slugging percentage against Knehr’s change-up in the majors in 2022, albeit a very small sample (46 pitches). Knehr threw the pitch 19 percent of the time in his second tour in the majors, down slightly from when it was the No. 2 pitch in his arsenal in 2021 (22.6 percent) and hit much harder (.449 expected slugging). His change-up is a hard (90 mph), horizontal moving pitch, so Knehr introduced a high-70s curveball to his arsenal, as well as a sinker, giving hitters far more to think about.

TRENDING

  • Down — Signed for $80,000 in 2018, Knehr finished his first year in pro ball in the low Single-A Midwest League (4.02 ERA), was knocked around the following year in the California League (5.83 ERA) and then took enough steps in the fall instructional league to be pegged internally as an arm to watch. Of course, the pandemic wiped away the 2020 season, pushing Knehr’s breakout back a year. He posted a 3.57 ERA over 75 2/3 innings in rising from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso in 2021, earning his first look in the majors along the way. All told, Knehr posted a 4.97 ERA in his first 29 innings in the majors, an up-and-down experience in which he struck out (20) as many as he walked. Knehr was better in short stints in the majors in 2022 (3.95 ERA, 13 2/3 innings), but was hit hard (18 HRs) and saw his command regress (5.65 walks per nine) in his second tour through the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • Because the Padres take their pitchers’ and hitters’ PCL numbers with a grain of salt, what he did in the majors was weighed as heavily as his struggles with El Paso. The big-league team’s depth tails off sharply after their top five starters, so Knehr could get some run as a spot starter or perhaps in Nick Martinez’s swing-man role from a year ago.

ROSTER RANKINGS

No. 26 | RHP Reiss Knehr

No. 27 | LHP Jose Castillo

No. 28 | LHP Ryan Weathers

No. 29 | RHP Michel Báez

No. 30 | INF Matt Batten

No. 31 | RHP Angel Felipe

No. 32 | RHP Pedro Avila

No. 33 | INF/OF Brandon Dixon

No. 34 | LHP Tom Cosgrove

No. 35 | LHP Ray Kerr

No. 36 | C Brett Sullivan

No. 37 | RHP Sean Poppen

No. 38 | LHP Jose Lopez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

