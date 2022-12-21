ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle

Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Merriott column: Critters crossing the highways, oh my!

It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion

Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: Glenwood Springs residents welcome Midland Construction completion with open arms

Infrastructural improvements to Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs was like having an itchy sweater you just couldn’t get rid of. On any given day throughout 2021 and into the spring and summer of 2022, the $13.2 million project that repaved everything between 27th Street and Four Mile teemed with construction crews and backed up traffic.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy