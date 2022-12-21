Read full article on original website
Monday letters: Divide comments due soon, ‘Jim Crow,’ climate thoughts, veteran concerns
I attended the public meeting about the proposed Thompson Divide administrative mineral withdrawal at the Carbondale Firehouse (Dec. 14) and wanted to say a sincere thank you to the staff from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for visiting our community and providing us with more information about the process.
2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle
Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
Merriott column: Critters crossing the highways, oh my!
It was said recently that animals need at least 10 seconds to cross a busy highway. Personally, I say to stay off the highways after dark these days. Unfortunately, if the deer and elk in the Roaring Fork Valley are going to feed and drink they have to make an attempt to cross the highway. I find it hard to see a 10-second break on Highway 82 anymore. Our deer and elk herds are plummeting. They are our responsibility!
City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion
Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
2022 in Review: Hanging Lake reopens to public after 2021 flooding; plans for trail overhaul in the works
Mayhem in Glenwood Canyon caused by the August 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and the ensuing mud and debris flows the following summer kept people away from one of the most popular hiking destinations in Colorado for the better part of two years. After a brief post-fire reopening of the Hanging...
2022 in Review: A makeover for the 125th return of Glenwood’s Strawberry Days after 2-year absence
Editor’s note: This week, the Post Independent news team takes a look back at some of the big stories and key issues that shaped 2022 in Glenwood Springs and across Garfield County, and what can be expected as the calendar turns to 2023. Happy New Year!. A tradition almost...
2022 in Review: Glenwood Springs residents welcome Midland Construction completion with open arms
Infrastructural improvements to Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs was like having an itchy sweater you just couldn’t get rid of. On any given day throughout 2021 and into the spring and summer of 2022, the $13.2 million project that repaved everything between 27th Street and Four Mile teemed with construction crews and backed up traffic.
